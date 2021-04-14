Here’s a quick and light version of a classic French stew, chicken fricassee. Here I’ve shortened the usual slow cooking time for the stew, but it captures the essence of the dish’s traditional flavor. Microwaveable brown rice, which takes only a minute to cook, helps make this an easy, one-pot meal.
Shiitake mushrooms and a hint of nutmeg add flavor. Shiitake mushrooms have a dark brown cap and meaty texture.
CHICKEN FRICASSEE
1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1½ cups
¾ pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced celery
3 crushed garlic cloves
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup unsalted chicken broth
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
1½ cups sliced shiitake mushrooms
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
2 slices multigrain baguette
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1½ cups and save remainder for another meal. Set aside. Remove visible fat from the chicken thighs and cut into 2- to 3-inch pieces. Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet. Add chicken and brown about 2 minutes. Turn chicken over and add onion, celery and garlic. Saute 3 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and chicken and stir until absorbed. Add chicken broth, red bell peppers, mushrooms and reserved 1½ cups rice. Stir to combine all ingredients. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle tarragon on top. Serve bread on the side. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 622 calories (24 percent from fat), 16.5 g fat (3.2 g saturated, 6 g monounsaturated), 156 mg cholesterol, 46 g protein, 70.1 g carbohydrates, 7.3 g fiber, 383 mg sodium.
Gassenheimer writes about food for Tribune News Service and may be contacted at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
TNS