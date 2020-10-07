In 1992 during the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in America, Linda Calvin, of Clarkston, an agricultural economist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, settled on an unusual way of observing the event.
Beginning that year and every year since, Calvin, 67, has held a Native American crops dinner for her friends and family to highlight the contributions of foods native to North and South America.
“I grew up in Latin America,” Calvin said. “My dad was a mining engineer in Venezuela and Peru, so I had an early view of the variety of foods different people ate.”
Even though Columbus’ reputation has been tarnished by revelations of his abuse of native people, Calvin said she chose that day to hold her feast because she was a federal government employee and Oct. 12 is a national holiday. And though Columbus may have been bad news for the Native Americans, his arrival opened the door to the discovery of American crops that rapidly transferred to Europe and now have now become commonplace around the world.
“Some American crops are so common that it is difficult to think that they were unknown to most of the rest of the world five centuries ago,” she said.
These include beans, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, corn, chocolate and vanilla. In recent years, other South American food products such as quinoa and amaranth have gained popularity as chefs search the world for new taste experiences.
Calvin said the origins of crops is endlessly fascinating, and she’s read scores of books about their history and tracing their migration around the globe.
“Several crops went so fast to other places,” that it is sometimes difficult to pinpoint exactly where they originated, she said.
One example is the peanut: People have long believed peanuts originated in Africa. But there has been discovery in South America of an ancient replica of a necklace made of peanut shells, indicating it grew there long before Europeans stepped foot on the continent.
When she was growing up and in college, Calvin ate a number of Native American dishes made with ingredients not commonly used today, including caimans, papa lisa and guinea pigs.
Some crops, like a particular variety of hearts of palm, are endangered today. Calvin said it was one of her favorite foods.
“It’s wonderful. It looks like string cheese. But the problem is, the kind I grew up eating, when you harvest it, you kill the plant. So Brazil has put restrictions on harvesting that type of heart of palms, and they now grow a slightly different variety that is cultivated.
“So I stopped eating it, but it’s one of my favorite foods,” she said.
These days, Calvin studies up before her Columbus Day feast and in normal years invites many of her friends, who also are agricultural scientists who love to eat and talk about nontraditional and native food crops.
Calvin said she always overcooks for her gatherings “since I want to include as many crops as possible.” Afterward, doggie bags abound.
In a proud nod to her home state, she said, she always includes potatoes in her feasts since they are a native crop.
“The impact of American crops goes beyond adding diversity to the world food supply,” Calvin said. “Many associate population growth (in the world) to the introduction of American crops. Corns and potatoes provided up to four times as many calories per acre than any other staple crop than rice.”
Although people in other countries often eat meat that is not generally served in the United States, Calvin sticks with Turkey in Tomatillo Sauce for her native crop feast.
“It’s easy and great for entertaining, since most of it can be made ahead,” she said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Calvin will limit her guest list this year to her husband and her parents. But she still plans to make the Turkey in Tomatillo Sauce, a corn-and-bean vegetable dish, potatoes and a pumpkin-cranberry cake that “everybody loves.”
These are traditional foods that are important but don’t always work so well with our modern lifestyle,” Calvin said. “So it’s just kind of a sad story, but I wanted to talk about it.”
———
Calvin writes, “This recipe is adapted from the fabulous ‘Maida Heatter’s Best Dessert Book Ever’ with a few tiny changes and simplifications. This is a somewhat homely cake but everyone loves it. The tart cranberries really make it. Pumpkin, cranberries, allspice and corn (oil) are all Native American crops.
“You can dust the cake with a little powdered sugar if you like, but I usually eat it plain. You could also serve it with vanilla ice cream; vanilla is a Native American crop.”
Cranberry Pumpkin Cake
1½ cups (6 ounces) walnuts
2 cups (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries
3 cups sifted all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 teaspoons cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon cloves
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon allspice
15 ounces canned, solid-pack pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
2 cups granulated sugar
1¼ cups corn oil
4 large eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and adjust rack one-third up from the bottom. Butter and flour a 10-by-4¼-inch, one-piece tube pan with no elaborate design (Calvin uses a simple Bundt pan with ridges), even if it is nonstick.
Toast the nuts in one layer in a pan for 8 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Cool and chop coarsely. Set aside.
If using fresh cranberries, wash, drain, and then air dry on paper towels or a dishcloth. Set aside until later. If using frozen cranberries, just add them later straight from the freezer. Mix the dry ingredients and set aside.
In a large bowl of a mixer combine the pumpkin, sugar, and oil. Add the eggs and beat until incorporated. On low speed gradually add the dry ingredients. Remove the bowl from the mixer, and fold in the nuts and fresh or frozen cranberries. Put the mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes (if the cranberries were frozen when they were added, the baking time might be as much as 15 minutes longer) until a cake tester gently inserted into the middle of the cake and going all the way to the bottom comes out clean.
Cool the cake in the pan on a rack for 15 to 20 minutes. Then cover the pan with the rack, turn the pan and rack upside down, and remove the pan. Let the cake continue to cool on the rack.
Makes 12 servings.
———
Calvin writes, “This recipe is a turkey interpretation of the Chicken in Tomatillo Sauce recipe from Diane Rossen Worthington’s terrific book ‘The Taste of Summer.’ Tomatillos have a very tart and lemony taste. I always serve this with rice (not a Native American crop) to soak up the sauce and black beans (a Native American crop). Turkey was one of the few domesticated animals in the Americas before Columbus.
“Tomatillos and corn (oil) are the only Native American plants in this recipe. Many people put fresh chile peppers (a Native American crop) in this recipe but I don’t like them so I leave them out.”
Turkey in Tomatillo Sauce
2 tablespoons corn oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1½ pounds tomatillos
2 cups chicken stock
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
½ teaspoon ground cumin
2 pounds boneless turkey breast
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Prepare the tomatillos by pulling back the dry husks, twisting them off and discarding. Don’t worry about the thickened stem end of the tomatillo, because you eat that, too. Rinse the tomatillos and chop into quarters. Put half of the chopped tomatillos in a blender with 1 cup of the chicken stock. Blend it to a slightly lumpy slurry. Add the rest of the tomatillos and blend. Put aside.
Slice the turkey into 1- to 2-inch cubes. Put aside. (Sometimes Calvin uses a boneless turkey breast, or sometimes buys a whole turkey breast and cuts the breast off the bone. Extra turkey may be saved for another use.)
In a large Dutch oven, heat the corn oil. Add the onion and garlic and saute for 3-5 minutes or until soft but not brown. Add more oil if necessary. Add the blended tomatillos, cumin, cilantro and the last cup of stock. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes.
Add the turkey pieces to the sauce. Put on the lid and poach in the hot sauce, stirring occasionally, until turkey is fully cooked (see note) but tender. Check on the turkey after 8-10 minutes, and if the pieces are still pink in the middle, cook a few minutes longer. When the turkey pieces are white in the middle, scoop them out, and reserve on a plate covered with aluminum foil. Add the lime to the sauce, turn up the heat, and reduce until slightly thickened (about 10 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add the turkey back into the sauce and serve.
Makes 8 servings.
Note: Turkey is safe when cooked to a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer, according to www.fsis.usda.gov.
