Celebrate Father’s Day with this tasty steak recipe

Strip Steak with Romesco Sauce and Spiral Zucchini and Butternut Squash

 Linda Gassenheimer/Tribune News Service

Almond-flavored romesco sauce tops grilled steak for this easy dinner that’s perfect for Father’s Day or anytime. Make extra of the sauce. It keeps for up to a week in the refrigerator and is great on any cooked meat or vegetables.

Zucchini spirals and butternut squash spirals, which can be found in the freezer section, make a colorful and easy side dish.

Hints:

Fresh zucchini spirals and butternut squash can be used instead of frozen.

Bottled romesco sauce can be used instead of making your own.

STRIP STEAK WITH ROMESCO SAUCE

½ cup canned, drained, roasted red peppers

1 plum tomato, cut in half (about ¾ cup)

¼ cup raw almonds with their skins

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

Vegetable oil spray

¾ pound grass-fed strip steak

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place roasted pepper, tomato, almonds, garlic and olive oil in a blender or food processor and pulse until it becomes almost smooth. The almonds will create a coarse texture. Set aside.

Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add the steak and brown 3 minutes, turn and brown 3 minutes. Lower heat to medium and cook 4 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 for rare and 145 for medium. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates and spoon romesco sauce on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Per serving: 410 calories (51 percent from fat), 23.3 g fat (3.6 g saturated, 12.4 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 44.4 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 3.6 g fiber, 111 mg sodium.

SPIRAL ZUCCHINI AND BUTTERNUT SQUASH

2 cups frozen zucchini spirals, defrosted

2 cups frozen butternut squash spirals, defrosted

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Microwave zucchini and butternut squash spirals according to package instructions. Place all spirals in a bowl. Add dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Makes 2 servings.

Per serving: 93 calories (14 percent from fat), 1.5 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.4 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 2.8 g protein, 20.6 g carbohydrates, 3.9 g fiber, 19 mg sodium.

