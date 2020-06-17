Celebrate Father’s Day with this tasty steak recipe

Almond-flavored romesco sauce tops grilled steak for this easy dinner that’s perfect for Father’s Day or anytime. Make extra of the sauce. It keeps for up to a week in the refrigerator and is great on any cooked meat or vegetables.
Zucchini spirals and butternut squash spirals, which can be found in the freezer section, make a colorful and easy side dish.
Hints:
Fresh zucchini spirals and butternut squash can be used instead of frozen.
Bottled romesco sauce can be used instead of making your own.
STRIP STEAK WITH ROMESCO SAUCE
½ cup canned, drained, roasted red peppers
1 plum tomato, cut in half (about ¾ cup)
¼ cup raw almonds with their skins
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
Vegetable oil spray
¾ pound grass-fed strip steak
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place roasted pepper, tomato, almonds, garlic and olive oil in a blender or food processor and pulse until it becomes almost smooth. The almonds will create a coarse texture. Set aside.
Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add the steak and brown 3 minutes, turn and brown 3 minutes. Lower heat to medium and cook 4 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 for rare and 145 for medium. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates and spoon romesco sauce on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 410 calories (51 percent from fat), 23.3 g fat (3.6 g saturated, 12.4 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 44.4 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 3.6 g fiber, 111 mg sodium.
SPIRAL ZUCCHINI AND BUTTERNUT SQUASH
2 cups frozen zucchini spirals, defrosted
2 cups frozen butternut squash spirals, defrosted
2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave zucchini and butternut squash spirals according to package instructions. Place all spirals in a bowl. Add dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 93 calories (14 percent from fat), 1.5 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.4 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 2.8 g protein, 20.6 g carbohydrates, 3.9 g fiber, 19 mg sodium.
