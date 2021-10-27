Caramel sauce gives a smooth finish to meal

Opposites attract in this elegant dessert.
While the vanilla custard (made from a few simple ingredients) is delicate and creamy, the espresso-inflected caramel sauce comes on with stronger flavors.
Try one silky spoonful, and you’ll agree they bring out the best in each other.
COFFEE CRÈME CARAMEL
¾ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon plus a pinch kosher salt
1 tablespoon espresso or strongly brewed coffee
½ vanilla bean, split, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup half and half
2 large eggs, plus 1 large yolk
In a small saucepan, stir together ¼ cup sugar, pinch of salt and 1 tablespoon water. Cover and cook, without stirring, over medium heat until sugar has dissolved and mixture is bubbling, about 2 minutes. Remove lid; continue to cook, swirling occasionally, until amber, about 2 minutes more. Remove from heat; carefully stir in coffee (mixture will bubble). When bubbling subsides, pour caramel into a 3-cup ceramic dish, or divide between two 4-inch ramekins. Tilt to completely coat bottom and halfway up sides. Let cool completely at room temperature, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Scrape vanilla seeds into a clean small saucepan; add vanilla pod, half and half and ¼ cup sugar. Heat over medium until bubbles form around edges; remove from heat. In a bowl, whisk together eggs and yolk, and remaining ¼ cup sugar and ¼ teaspoon salt. Slowly whisk into hot half-and-half mixture. Strain through a sieve.
Pour into dish coated with caramel. Place in a roasting pan on center rack of oven; add boiling water to reach halfway up sides of custard dish. Bake until custard is set around edges and still slightly jiggly in center, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from water bath and let cool completely, then refrigerate, uncovered, at least 2 hours and as long as overnight. Run a thin, flexible knife around edge of crème caramel to release it. Place a serving plate on top, flip to unmold and serve.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 3 hours and 5 minutes, plus cooling; makes two servings.
