Capture the flavors of Provence with this vegetarian ratatouille

Freshly made ratatouille, a tasty blend of Provencal vegetables, is a popular dish in the Provence region of France. This vegetarian meal is a quick version that captures the flavors of Provence without lengthy cooking.
SIMPLE RATATOUILLE (SAUTÉED PROVENCAL VEGETABLES)
1 tablespoons olive oil
2½ cups eggplant cubes, washed unpeeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups zucchini cubes, washed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup sliced onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 cups sliced button mushrooms
2 cups reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 slices whole wheat baguette
Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add eggplant, zucchini, onion, and garlic. Saute 3 to 4 minutes or until onion becomes golden. Add the mushrooms and toss several seconds. Add diced tomatoes and sugar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Lower heat and cover. Simmer 15 minutes. Vegetables should be cooked through but a little firm. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with bread on the side.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 215 calories (35 percent from fat), 8.3 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 7.5 g protein, 34.4 g carbohydrates, 11 g fiber, 44 mg sodium.
FRENCH FRISEE SALAD
¼ cup walnut halves or pieces
4 cups frisee lettuce (½ large head)
2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing
1 ounce brie cheese cut into small pieces, (about ¼ cup)
Toast walnuts in a toaster oven or under a broiler for 2 to 3 minutes. Watch to see that they do not burn. Place frisee in a bowl and toss with the vinaigrette dressing. Sprinkle with the walnuts and cheese. Serve with the Ratatouille.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 246 calories (55 percent from fat), 15.2 g fat (3.3 g saturated, 4.2 g monounsaturated), 15 mg cholesterol, 10.4 g protein, 19.9 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 236 mg sodium.
TNS