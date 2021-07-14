Can’t stand the heat? Don’t fire up the stove

What do you do when you’re hungry, but it’s so dang hot outside you can barely lift a finger to help yourself?
You could make a sandwich, but that’s too much effort. It would involve opening the refrigerator door, unscrewing the mayonnaise jar, lifting the lunch meat and cheese onto the bread, and so forth. It’s exhausting just thinking about it.
Of course, you could always order out, but that also takes energy to walk across the room and pick up your phone. It’s doubtful you would have the strength to touch the buttons.
All you really want to do is lie back in your recliner and have somebody ladle food into your mouth — baby birdlike.
Unless you’re independently wealthy and can hire servants, or you still live with your mom — not judging, just stating a possibility — you’re probably going to have to figure out some way to get food into your body.
I was listening to some co-workers of mine recently discuss this very issue. Many of them said they’ve been surviving on cold cereal during these hotter-than-pancakes days. Cap’n Crunch and Count Chocula were mentioned.
I think that’s pathetic.
I love to cook, but I will admit it’s a stretch sometimes for me to fix myself a meal at the height of summer heat. Believe it or not, I used to cook for our hay crews during the summers, but that was a long time ago, and I was getting paid.
However, I have picked up a few tips through the years on how to be prepared for those days when it’s too hot to cook, too hot to fuss and too hot to even think about it.
The trick is to plan ahead. First thing in the morning, right after your 5-mile run on the levee (har har), prepare something in advance that you can store in the refrigerator and nibble on during the day. Depending on your tastes and who you might also be cooking for, options include: sliced vegetables with dip; hummus and bread; pasta and/or grain salads; seven-layer bean dip with tortilla chips; and the ever-reliable peanut butter and jelly.
I have a quick go-to recipe I often rely on, which I’ll include at the end of this column. But first, dear readers, I’d like to invite you to share your own hot summer meal hacks, what you do when you’re too hot or too tired to cook. If you’re interested in sharing, please email me your recipes and/or suggestions, along with photos, if you have them, to: kathyhedberg@gmail.com no later than next Wednesday. I will compile the list and we’ll publish your ideas in the following week’s Close to Home section.
I know it takes a lot of effort to press those computer keys when your strength is sapped, but perhaps you could do this first thing in the morning. We’d really like to hear from you.
Here is my hot weather recipe. I wish you happy cooking.
Kathy’s Beat the Heat Krab Salad
16-ounces krab meat, flaked or 2 cups cooked and shredded chicken breast
½ cup green onion, finely chopped
½ cup celery, finely chopped
½ cup carrot, finely chopped
½ cup red bell pepper, finely chopped
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
¼ cup currants or raisins (optional)
½ teaspoon salt
Ground black pepper to taste
1 lemon, juiced
1 to 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Place krab meat, green onion, celery, carrot and red bell pepper into a large bowl. Add lemon juice and mayonnaise. Mix well and chill in refrigerator for an hour or so. Mixture also can be used to fill a wrap or a cabbage leaf.
