Bonusfamily wedding breaks ‘normal’ protocol

Second or subsequent relationships do not follow the â€œnormalâ€ protocol, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Trevor Goodwin/Dreamstime/TNS)

My youngest daughter got married this weekend. Her dad and I are divorced, but we do our best to be on the same page for the kids we share. Granted, they are all adults now, but anyone who tells you co-parenting stops when your children turn 18 does not have children.

Weddings are full of stress and chaos, and our youngest daughter had thought of everything. The wedding was beautiful and went off without a hitch — until it was time for her dad to offer a toast. He starts to thank the guests for coming and then goes totally blank. Standing in front of 150 guests, I watch him floundering and do the best I can to jump in and help. I told a story about telling my daughter her time would come and about how grateful we were she had met this wonderful man.

