Blast from the Past / 1993: Food prep for schools was her career

Beverly Hackwith sits at the table in her Lewiston Orchards home with several of her home-baked goods in front of her in this photo published in the Feb. 24, 1993, Lewiston Tribune's Close to Home section. The photo accompanied a recipe column by longtime Trib reporter Sula Keeling, which included a description of how Hackwith learned to cook while growing up in Keuterville. As an adult, she had a lot of experience in food preparation, having worked for 18 years for the Whitepine School District, based in Deary, where "she planned menus, hired crews, did the buying for the school district cafeterias, etc." For the column, Hackwith shared 10 recipes with readers that were popular with her family over the years. They included coconut cream pie, onion-beef macaroni casserole, sweetheart salad, jumbo raisin cookies, butterscotch cookies, dinner casserole, turkey jerkey and broccoli casserole.
