Chips Ahoy! Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
The cookie tastes exactly what it looks like — a basic tan-looking cookie with little chocolate and peanut butter chips. It’s nothing to make the mouth water, but an average cookie is still satisfying.
Despite the sky-high potential of a Chips Ahoy!-Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups collab, the mini chocolate and peanut butter chips offset each other, offering an unmemorable, dry taste that lacks a defining feature and begs for milk.
That is, until the moment after I finish eating, when I’m left with the lingering taste of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, a taste that calls me back for a second cookie. And a third. In just five minutes.
Size: 9.5 ounces
Price: $3.69
Available: Most grocery stores
TNS