> Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomato chips
Spice up your quarantine chip selection with Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomato chips.
An ode to a Southern favorite, the chip brand transforms mom’s homemade cooking into an everyday treat. Notes of tanginess reminiscent of sour cream and onion combined with the added crunchiness of the wavy cut make this chip a must-try.
Purchase alongside Lay’s other new chip flavors to create a tasting menu of snacks or pair with Fannie Flagg’s “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe” for a cozy (and delicious) afternoon read.
Size: 7.5 ounces
Price: $3.69
Available: Most grocery stores
———
> Pure Crumbs Crumb Cake Bark
Supposedly, these are healthful snacks. We would have never guessed.
You know the top of the crumb cake you love to eat? Pure Crumbs added that to a snack cookie and created an absolutely yummy treat.
But turns out, founder Lauren Fleri, a New York fitness trainer, created them as a healthful snack for athletes. A single-serving packet has 130 calories, is gluten- and dairy-free and contains simple ingredients: a garbanzo bean flour blend, organic evaporated cane juice, eggs, almond flour, coconut oil, organic palm shortening, almond milk and cinnamon.
Price: $29.95 for 12 packets
Available: Purecrumb.com
TNS