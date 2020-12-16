> Pop-Tarts Bites: Frosted Chocolate Fudge
There’s only one way to describe these Pop-Tarts Bites: straight chocolate. Other than a hint of salt, there’s nothing but chocolate in these bites.
Each pouch features six doughy mini snacks lined with a thin layer of fudge filling and topped with chocolate frosting. Like classic Pop-Tarts, the frosting gives the bites a much-needed crunch, complementing the mushy insides. But that’s getting too far into the weeds.
It’s quite simple: If you’re a chocolate lover, these will be perfect for you.
Size: 7 ounces
Price: $3.79
Available: Most grocery stores
TNS