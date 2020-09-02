Mandalorian Cereal
This cereal inspired by the Disney+ (and Emmy-nominated) show “The Mandalorian,” could have tasted like dust, and I would not have cared.
Seeing that cute baby Yoda — or the Child, more correctly — on the box every morning absolutely made my day.
But luckily, the cereal itself is yummy. Round fruity corn bites that taste a lot like Fruit Loops are mixed with green marshmallows in the shape of baby Yoda heads, so every bite is a delight.
Size: Two-bag box, 33 ounces total
Price: $5.98
Available: Sam’s Club; it was in Walmart stores in mid-August and in many stores nationally this month.