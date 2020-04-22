Goldfish Vanilla Cupcake Grahams
This is a weird one. My eyes see goldfish, and I expect the familiar cheesy and salty snack, but my taste buds are met with a sugary, sweet treat. It’s odd, but not bad.
Honestly, if they were any other shape, it wouldn’t be weird. However, decades of nostalgia have ingrained the thought that goldfish equals cheese in my brain. Maybe I’ll get used to it. In the meantime, I’m just going to eat these with my eyes closed.
Size: 6.6 ounces
Price: $2.40
Available: Grocery stores everywhere
Latte Creme Oreo Thins
Missing your daily latte now that many coffee shops have temporarily closed? Well, here’s one way to get your fix, sort of.
Oreo has come out with latte creme-flavored thins (more cookie, less creme). While they probably won’t satisfy your need for caffeine, the flavor is enough to have you reminiscing on simpler times (like when you could grab coffee without fear of exposing yourself to coronavirus).
Size: 10.1 ounces
Price: $2.99
Available: Grocery stores everywhere
TNS