Lay’s Crispy Taco Flavored Potato Chips
You have to hand it to the folks at Lay’s — they keep coming up with new flavors of potato chips that we want to try. The crispy taco flavor has recently been rereleased, and is vaguely reminiscent of a beef taco. It should appeal to anyone whose adolescence was spent eating basically nothing but taco-flavored Doritos. One bite, and the old addiction is back.
Size: 7¾ ounces; Price: $3.79; Available: Grocery stores, convenience stores, big box stores.
Pillsbury Corn Muffin Mix
Soft and light, Pillsbury Corn Muffins do not disappoint. This mix allows you to add milk — or you can substitute water — and egg, stick the batter into the oven and, within 20 minutes, corn muffins appear ready to be dipped into the next batch of chili. The muffins also are delicious enough to be eaten on their own with a healthy chunk of butter.
Size: 7.5 ounces; Price: 44 cents; Available: Walmart.
Nature Valley Biscuit Peanut Butter Chocolate
Quick and easy, Nature Valley has a new snack to satisfy you between meals. This chocolate biscuit has peanut butter sandwiched in between the two delightful squares, making the snack a blend of salty and savory. The bar is a healthy alternative to your midday candy bar and is sure to satisfy the craving.
Size: 1.35 ounces, five snacks per box; Price: $2.99; Available: Target, Walmart.
TNS