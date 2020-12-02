Mighty Sesame Pistachio Tahini Bar

What did I just eat? That was my initial reaction after taking a bite into the tahini bar.

At first, it has a chalky texture — reminding me of the inside of a Butterfinger. But as I continue to chew, the chalkiness dissolves into a milky liquid. Like two different desserts mashed in one bar. I had never tasted anything quite like it.

And I’m glad I did.

Size: 3.8-ounce box has 6 bars

Price: $2.97

Available: Most grocery stores

Dunkin’ Cereal Caramel Macchiato

I expected the cereal to taste like candy. That’s because it looks like Cocoa Puffs mixed with Lucky Charms.

But don’t be mistaken. It tastes like straight macchiato and sugar. I had trouble finding any caramel, but if you enjoy caffeinated drinks, this cereal gives you the same flavor in a different form.

Size: 11 ounces

Price: $3.89

Available: Most grocery stores

TNS

Tags

Recommended for you