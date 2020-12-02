Mighty Sesame Pistachio Tahini Bar
What did I just eat? That was my initial reaction after taking a bite into the tahini bar.
At first, it has a chalky texture — reminding me of the inside of a Butterfinger. But as I continue to chew, the chalkiness dissolves into a milky liquid. Like two different desserts mashed in one bar. I had never tasted anything quite like it.
And I’m glad I did.
Size: 3.8-ounce box has 6 bars
Price: $2.97
Available: Most grocery stores
Dunkin’ Cereal Caramel Macchiato
I expected the cereal to taste like candy. That’s because it looks like Cocoa Puffs mixed with Lucky Charms.
But don’t be mistaken. It tastes like straight macchiato and sugar. I had trouble finding any caramel, but if you enjoy caffeinated drinks, this cereal gives you the same flavor in a different form.
Size: 11 ounces
Price: $3.89
Available: Most grocery stores
TNS