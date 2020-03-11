The L-C Valley Beekeepers Association will offer a one-day class in basic backyard beekeeping March 28 at the Clarkston Lions Club.
Advance registration is requested so that materials can be prepared.
The class will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it will be followed by periodic mentoring sessions that will include hands-on field days through spring/summer/fall at various locations to help beekeepers through the first year.
Beekeepers from the area will conduct the sessions and mentor the newcomers. Topics will include necessary equipment, ordering bees and their initial installation into a hive.
There will be a charge of $25 per family that will cover all the sessions and materials, plus the first year of membership in the association.
Registration information may be obtained by contacting John Freeman at (509) 758-6338 or johnffreeman@gmail.com, or Lee Gibbs at (208) 790-1946 or wizardseventh@gmail.com.