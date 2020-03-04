The annual Banana Belt Backyard Gardener classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays in March in Lewiston.
The classes are sponsored by the University of Idaho and Washington State University Extension services.
“Hands-On Horticulture” classes are:
Thursday — “Pruning Fruit Trees,” by Mike and Joan Mount of Green Things Nursery. They will present on including information on improving fruit size and quality, and overall tree health. Attendees should bring hand-held pruners for guided practice on pruning techniques.
March 12 — “Starting and Transplanting Tomatoes,” by Brian Beesley of Lewiston, Advanced Master Gardener. He will demonstrate best practices for and discuss early fruit set and ripening.
The cost for each hands-on workshop is $12 and covers supplies, handoutsand refreshments. Both workshops will be held at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
“Timely Topics for Gardens” are:
March 19 — “Lost Apples of the Inland Empire,” by David Benscoter. He will share what he has discovered about from trees originally planted by early homesteaders.
March 26 — “Common Lawn Problems.” by Ken Hart, UI/Lewis County Extension educator. He will give a presentation about appropriate techniques to remedy them.
The cost for each garden topic class is $7 and will be held in Room 115 of Sacajawea Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston.
More information is available by contacting Shawna Reilly at the Nez Perce County Extension office at (208) 799-3096.