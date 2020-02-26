Baby carrots have some in confusion

HIGH SCHOOLS

COEUR d’ALENE — Brayden Decker scored 15 points for the Moscow boys’ basketball team but the Bears fell to nonleague Lake City on Wednesday, 52-44.

The loss dropped Moscow to 5-8.

“Defensively, we played really well,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We just couldn’t get some shots to fall.”

Lake City’s Seth Hanson led all players with 16 points.

MOSCOW (5-8)

Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 5 3-4 15, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 5, Joe Colter 1 0-0 3, Ben Postell 1 2-4 4, Blake Buchanan 1 2-2 4, Benny Kitchel 2 0-0 6, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-10 44.

LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE

Ben Janke 2 1-2 6, Nathan Spellman 1 0-0 2, Chris Irvin 1 0-0 2, Seth Hanson 7 0-0 16, Brayden Sundstrom 0 2-2 2, Zach Johnson 5 2-2 13, Kolton Mitchell 1 2-2 5, Varick Meredith 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 9-10 52.

Moscow 8 12 10 14—44

Lake City 14 9 16 13—52

3-point goals — Decker 2, Thompson, Simpson, Colter, Kitchel 2, Jenke, Johnson, Hanson 2, Mitchell.

JV — Moscow def. Lake City.

GIRLSLake City 56, Lewiston 38

Lewiston’s Tai Bausch scored 14 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals couldn’t quite conjure enough to topple 5A Inland Empire League rival Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.

Lewiston (2-12, 0-3) was even on the boards with the Timberwolves (10-4, 3-0), and had post Caitlin Richardson chip in nine points.

“We left it on the court, and played as hard as we could play, but it just didn’t go our way,” Bengals coach Steve Lear said. “(Lake City) just did a good job shooting. We were always playing from behind.”

The Timberwolves hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and raced out to a 21-7 lead. They were led by Aubrey Avery and Brooklyn Rewers, who had 19 points apiece. Avery nailed three of Lake City’s eight 3s.

Lear also commended Gabby Johnson’s paint defense.

LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (10-4, 3-0)

Kendall Pickford 2 0-0 6, Aubrey Avery 5 6-7 19, Brooklyn Rewers 9 1-3 19, Brenna Hawkins 1 0-0 3, Jaya Miller 0 0-0 0, Madi Chase 0 1-2 1, Hailey Jo Parks 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Shanley 1 2-2 5, Sophia Munoz 0 0-0 0, Taylor Roberts 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-14 56.

LEWISTON (2-12, 0-3)

Emily Collins 0 0-0 0, Amelia Foss 1 1-2 3, Tai Bausch 6 2-4 17, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 2 0-0 5, Anika Grogan 1 0-0 2, Jenika Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 1 0-4 2, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Richardson 1 7-8 9. Totals 12 10-18 38.

Lake City 21 9 21 5—56

Lewiston 7 6 10 15—38

3-point goals — Pickford 2, Avery 3, Shanley, Roberts, Hawkins, Bausch 3, Grant.

JV — Lewiston def. Lake City 48-42

HONORSDixon earns WIAA award

RENTON, Wash. — Pomeroy’s Maddy Dixon was one of 12 recipients of this week’s Washington Interscholatic Activities Association athlete of the week honor.

Dixon, a senior, earned the honor thanks to a double-double in a 43-24 victory Saturday against Touchet. She finished with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed 11 rebounds.

My recent column on carrots brought these letters. And they piqued my curiosity to get more information:

I just finished a column by you about carrots in the Fredericksburg (Va.) Free Lance Star. I always wondered about baby carrots. Now that you have confirmed that they are cut regular carrots, I am wondering how the cut and packaging with a fair bit of moisture impacts the nutritional value. Also, do carrots lose nutritional value over time? Thank you. — Dr. L. DeLacy

I enjoyed your column of Jan. 29, 2020 about carrots. But I must disagree with you on the topic of baby carrots being regular carrots cut to small sizes. If you cut one of the baby carrots in half or bite into it, you will find a very small core inside, which indicates to me that it is not a larger carrot cut into a smaller size. At least that is what I have discovered in the carrots here in central Idaho where I live. Sincerely, D. Johnson

Here’s where the confusion lies: There are really two kinds of baby carrots. True baby carrots are those that are harvested early before they reach full maturity. Or they may be a certain breed of miniature carrot. These baby carrots are around 3 to 4 inches long, say growers.

The most common baby carrots that we roll out for vegetable trays and pack in lunches are really baby cut carrots. That is, they are regular size carrots that have been peeled and cut into approximately 2-inch lengths. (I was able to observe this process in a California vegetable plant a few years back.)

Besides being a great way to get kiddos to eat more veggies, growers say this process results in less waste of the carrot since smaller pieces can still be used. Interesting too, that the diameter of these carrots has been made smaller by planting them closer together in the field than traditional carrots.

Nutritionally, baby carrots are similar in nutrients to their larger counterparts. Yet, like other produce, they lose some nutrients and protective phytochemical when they are peeled. There is still plenty of nutritional value in a peeled carrot, however.

Baby carrots are also prone to dry out without their protective “skin.” That’s why they are packaged in bags that help retain moisture. I mentioned in my previous column that one sign of a dehydrated carrot is the white “blush” that forms on its surface.

All produce, including carrots, will lose their nutritional value over time. Store your baby carrots in the fridge, keep them moist and use by the “Use by” date on the package. Thanks for writing.

Quinn is an author and a registered dietitian affiliated with Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula in California. She may be contacted at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

TNS

Tags

Recommended for you