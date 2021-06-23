Here’s the scoop on making incredible ice cream desserts at home.
First, stock up on your favorite flavors — at the store.
Second, get creative with mix-ins, pour-overs and hands-on techniques, since some assembly is required.
With treats this magnificent, brain freeze is a beautiful thing.
Hit the stacks
The secret to an outstanding ice cream sandwich is the cookie. Or in this case, the “brookie.” Beating eggs with brown and white sugars until the mixture doubles in volume results in rounds that are dense and fudgy on the inside and amazingly crackly on the outside. (A sprinkle of sea salt before baking is the final chef’s-kiss touch.)
Once they’re cool, smush slightly softened ice cream between them — in whatever flavors get your imagination churning.
These cookies can be baked, cooled and stored in an airtight container at room temperature for as long as two days.
CHOCOLATE-SEA-SALT-BROWNIE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
¼ cup Dutch-process cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
6 ounces semisweet chocolate, such as Baker’s, chopped (1½ cups)
½ cup vegetable shortening, melted
1 teaspoon pure vanilla paste or extract
2 large eggs
ž cup packed light-brown sugar
cup granulated sugar
Flaky sea salt, such as Jacobsen, for sprinkling
2 pints assorted ice cream, such as pistachio, caramel, chocolate and berry swirl
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. In a bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder and kosher salt. Melt chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over (but not in) a pot of simmering water, or in the microwave, stirring every 10 seconds. Stir in shortening and vanilla to combine. Beat eggs with both sugars on medium-high speed until pale, fluffy and doubled in volume, about 5 minutes. Gently fold in flour and chocolate mixtures, alternating in two additions each, just to combine (do not overmix).
Scoop 1-ounce (2-tablespoon) balls of dough; transfer to prepared sheets, spaced 2 inches apart. Sprinkle tops with flaky salt. Bake, rotating sheets and rack positions halfway through, until cookies spread and dome, with small cracks beginning to form on tops, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool on sheets on wire racks 5 minutes, then transfer cookies to racks and let cool completely.
Meanwhile, temper ice cream in refrigerator until softened but not melting, about 20 minutes. Sandwich ¼ cup ice cream between 2 cookies; repeat with remaining ice cream and cookies. Freeze until ice cream is firm, at least 1 hour, then transfer to a freezer bag to store for as long as 1 week.
Active time: 45 minutes; total time: 2 hours, 20 minutes; makes 10 servings.
Jump for java
Visualize your dream frozen cappuccino drink in dessert form. Then manifest it.
Just smooth a blend of two parts store-bought coffee ice cream and one part chocolate ice cream into a chocolate-shortbread shell. Then whip up an airy top layer of caramel meringue from egg whites, sugar and cream caramel. The confection is finished with cocoa nibs and more caramel, and comes with at least venti jolts of joy.
For a savvy shortcut, you can use a good store-bought caramel sauce.
FROZEN CAFÉ-MOCHACCINO TART
Crust
½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
cup sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa powder
3 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes
1 large egg yolk
1 tablespoon heavy cream
1 pint coffee ice cream
1 cup chocolate ice cream (½ pint)
CARAMEL MERINGUE
¾ cup plus 6 tablespoons sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
cup heavy cream
3 large egg whites
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
Cocoa nibs or chocolate-covered espresso beans, for serving (optional)
CRUST: In a food processor, pulse flour, sugar, salt and cocoa to combine. Add butter; pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal with some pea-size pieces remaining. Stir together yolk and cream; drizzle over flour mixture, pulsing several times to combine. Transfer mixture to a 9-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing evenly into bottom and up sides. Refrigerate until firm, about 20 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prick bottom of crust at 1-inch intervals with the tines of a fork. Bake until set and dry, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Meanwhile, temper both ice creams in refrigerator until softened but not melting, about 20 minutes. Stir together ice creams until no streaks remain; transfer to cooled crust, spreading all the way to edges and smoothing top with an offset spatula. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour (or wrap in plastic at this point and freeze up to 1 week).
CARAMEL MERINGUE: In a small saucepan, combine 6 tablespoons sugar, salt and 1 tablespoon water. Cover; cook over medium heat, swirling a few times, until boiling and sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Uncover; continue boiling, undisturbed, until mixture turns medium amber, about 3 minutes more. Remove from heat. Carefully add cream (it will bubble and splatter); stir until smooth. Transfer to a heatproof bowl.
Combine egg whites, remaining ¾ cup sugar and cream of tartar in a heatproof mixer bowl set over (but not in) a pot of simmering water. Whisk constantly just until mixture is warm to the touch and sugar has dissolved (it should feel smooth when rubbed between your fingers). Remove from heat; beat on high speed until stiff peaks form and mixture is no longer warm to the touch, 7 to 9 minutes. Reduce speed to low and beat in a scant ¼ cup caramel just to combine (do not overmix; caramel will still be warm). Spoon meringue over ice cream and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours (tart can be wrapped in plastic at this point and frozen up to 3 days). Cover and refrigerate remaining caramel until ready to serve.
Remove tart from pan; transfer to a cake plate. Drizzle top with remaining caramel (or serve alongside); sprinkle with cocoa nibs or decorate with chocolate espresso beans. Cut into wedges, dipping knife blade in hot water and wiping clean between each cut to ensure clean slices.
Active time: 40 minutes; total time: 7 hours; makes 10 to 12 servings.
Color your world
Appalachian stack cake, traditional at mountain weddings, is a treat of crisp, cookie-like layers spread with a spiced-apple filling.
This frosty spin, divine at any elevation, calls for homemade meringues (baked into four rectangular slabs) and three layers of fruit sorbet; think mango, blood orange and passion fruit for their intense color and tropical punch. On top is frozen whipped cream — a cool cloud that instantly melts in your mouth.
For a striking presentation, pick sorbets in bright, complementary colors.
TROPICAL-SORBET-AND-MERINGUE STACK CAKE
1¼ cups sugar
4 teaspoons cornstarch
5 large egg whites, room temperature
1¼ teaspoons fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
3 pints fruit-flavored sorbets, such as mango, blood orange and blueberry-passion fruit
1 cup heavy cream
Fresh raspberries and blackberries, toasted unsweetened flaked coconut and chia or hemp seeds, for serving (optional)
Preheat oven to 250 degrees, with racks in upper and lower thirds. Stir together sugar and cornstarch. In the bowl of a mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat egg whites with lemon juice and salt on low speed until frothy. Increase speed to medium-high and gradually add sugar mixture, beating until stiff, glossy peaks form, 8 to 10 minutes.
Draw two 5- by 10-inch rectangles on a sheet of parchment, spaced at least 2 inches apart. Turn parchment upside-down on a baking sheet and adhere corners with masking tape or tiny dollops of meringue. Repeat with another sheet of parchment and baking sheet, so you have 4 rectangles total. Divide meringue evenly among rectangles; spread to edges with an offset spatula.
Bake until meringues are crisp and dry on outsides, but not developing any color, about 1 hour. Turn oven off (do not open door); let cool and continue drying in oven at least 2 hours and up to 1 day.
Temper sorbets in refrigerator until softened but not melting, about 15 minutes. Transfer one meringue layer to a freezer-safe plate or tray. Gently spread one pint of sorbet evenly to edges of meringue. Repeat with remaining meringue and sorbet layers, topping with last meringue layer. Freeze until firm, at least 3 hours or, wrapped in plastic, up to 2 days.
Beat cream to soft peaks on medium-high speed. Spread over top of cake; sprinkle with berries, coconut and seeds. Slice and serve immediately, or cover with plastic wrap and return to freezer until ready to serve, up to 4 hours.
Active time: 40 minutes; total time: 6 hours, 45 minutes; makes 10 to 12 servings.
