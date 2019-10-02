The 35th annual autumn flower show, sponsored by the Garden Club for All Seasons and the Hi Lo Chrysanthemum Society, is Oct. 10 to 12 at Patt’s Garden Center at Clarkston.
Any resident of the Quad Cities region may enter.
The theme is “Autumn, the Year’s Last Sweetest Smile.” Entries will be judged in 18 categories from various flower and foliage varieties, to living containers, house plants and artistic design.
Artistic categories include Penny Candy, a mass design in many colors; Cotton Candy, using pink and rose colors; Ginger Snap, a circular design with brown accents; and A Honey of a Show, a petite design in a container measuring 5-inches to 8-inches in all directions. Artistic entries must be accompanied by a card listing all plant material used in the design.
Entries will be accepted from 1 to 5 p.m. next Wednesday and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10. Judging will begin immediately so late entries will be displayed but won’t be eligible for awards. Judges will follow National Garden Club rules.
Complete information on the show rules and entry guidelines are available online at pattsgardencenter.com/events-workshops.
The show will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 (or as soon as judging is finished), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 12.
There is no charge to enter or to view the displays. The venue is at 1280 Port Drive.