Alternating holidays makes it easier on everyone

When co-parents live around the corner from one another or even across town, they can easily split the holidays, the children with one parent on Christmas Eve and the other parent on Christmas Day, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. However, when you live an hour away from your co-parent, or two or three hours, and try to shuffle the kids back-and-forth because the court order says you are supposed to share the children’s time on a holiday, you have to ask yourself, “Is this really in the best interest of my children?” (Dreamstime/TNS),

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Ex-etiquette is a weekly column. Each week I answer your questions about breaking up, starting over and co-parenting.

In last week’s column I made a comment about not being in favor of co-parents splitting the holidays. Because my readers felt this was out of character, I got a lot of email. I got comments like, “You always say children have the right to time with both parents. How can you say you are not in favor of splitting the holidays? I thought you were about what’s fair.”

