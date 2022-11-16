Sweet and sour in Italian cooking, or agrodolce, has roots that predate the Romans, but credit Sicily — and the North African influence on their cuisine — with keeping it alive.

Sicilians slather a basic mixture of vinegar and honey on grilled meat and fish. They turn roasted eggplant into caponata with a version of sweet and sour dressed up with alliums, raisins and herbs. And sometimes they add nuts and chilies for a textured condiment that hits most, if not all, of the notes on the flavor spectrum.

