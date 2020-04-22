Admitted sugar addict asks for help

COEUR d’ALENE — Brayden Decker scored 15 points for the Moscow boys’ basketball team but the Bears fell to nonleague Lake City on Wednesday, 52-44.

The loss dropped Moscow to 5-8.

“Defensively, we played really well,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We just couldn’t get some shots to fall.”

Lake City’s Seth Hanson led all players with 16 points.

MOSCOW (5-8)

Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 5 3-4 15, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 5, Joe Colter 1 0-0 3, Ben Postell 1 2-4 4, Blake Buchanan 1 2-2 4, Benny Kitchel 2 0-0 6, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-10 44.

LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE

Ben Janke 2 1-2 6, Nathan Spellman 1 0-0 2, Chris Irvin 1 0-0 2, Seth Hanson 7 0-0 16, Brayden Sundstrom 0 2-2 2, Zach Johnson 5 2-2 13, Kolton Mitchell 1 2-2 5, Varick Meredith 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 9-10 52.

Moscow 8 12 10 14—44

Lake City 14 9 16 13—52

3-point goals — Decker 2, Thompson, Simpson, Colter, Kitchel 2, Jenke, Johnson, Hanson 2, Mitchell.

JV — Moscow def. Lake City.

GIRLSLake City 56, Lewiston 38

Lewiston’s Tai Bausch scored 14 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals couldn’t quite conjure enough to topple 5A Inland Empire League rival Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.

Lewiston (2-12, 0-3) was even on the boards with the Timberwolves (10-4, 3-0), and had post Caitlin Richardson chip in nine points.

“We left it on the court, and played as hard as we could play, but it just didn’t go our way,” Bengals coach Steve Lear said. “(Lake City) just did a good job shooting. We were always playing from behind.”

The Timberwolves hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and raced out to a 21-7 lead. They were led by Aubrey Avery and Brooklyn Rewers, who had 19 points apiece. Avery nailed three of Lake City’s eight 3s.

Lear also commended Gabby Johnson’s paint defense.

LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (10-4, 3-0)

Kendall Pickford 2 0-0 6, Aubrey Avery 5 6-7 19, Brooklyn Rewers 9 1-3 19, Brenna Hawkins 1 0-0 3, Jaya Miller 0 0-0 0, Madi Chase 0 1-2 1, Hailey Jo Parks 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Shanley 1 2-2 5, Sophia Munoz 0 0-0 0, Taylor Roberts 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-14 56.

LEWISTON (2-12, 0-3)

Emily Collins 0 0-0 0, Amelia Foss 1 1-2 3, Tai Bausch 6 2-4 17, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 2 0-0 5, Anika Grogan 1 0-0 2, Jenika Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 1 0-4 2, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Richardson 1 7-8 9. Totals 12 10-18 38.

Lake City 21 9 21 5—56

Lewiston 7 6 10 15—38

3-point goals — Pickford 2, Avery 3, Shanley, Roberts, Hawkins, Bausch 3, Grant.

JV — Lewiston def. Lake City 48-42

HONORSDixon earns WIAA award

RENTON, Wash. — Pomeroy’s Maddy Dixon was one of 12 recipients of this week’s Washington Interscholatic Activities Association athlete of the week honor.

Dixon, a senior, earned the honor thanks to a double-double in a 43-24 victory Saturday against Touchet. She finished with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed 11 rebounds.

This delightful letter arrived a few weeks ago:

“Dear Ms. Quinn, I truly enjoy and value your column. I learn so much from your writing, even if I can’t always follow your advice as much as I would like to.

“I am a war baby and blame all my bad eating habits on the war, since there was so much we couldn’t get. When the war ended and sugar became available, the British population (including me!) went crazy, and to this day, I now I eat far too much sugar.

“When I am home in my beloved Wales, many drivers have their glove compartments packed with candy. As they drive, they say, “Would you like a sweet now?” I never say no.

“Other than this, I am 82 years old and very fit for my age. My five brothers still call me Olive Oil (never Olivia). Growing up, they thought I was truly like her — tall, with funny knees, and awkward. I think I still possess those qualities.

“Despite my sugar craving, I am 5’5” tall and weigh 119 pounds most days. I am a swimmer (not fast, though) and love water aerobics.

“This brings me to my question. I drink a lot of tea, about four cups daily. And I have to have it with creamer and sugar. I also eat daily desserts.

“A few health nut friends have told me that the powdered creamer is definitely bad for me, but I dislike milk in tea because it cools it too much.

“Please could you give me your opinion on this? Most sincerely,

Olivia Morgan,(A sugar addict)

Dear Olivia,

Dietary experts advise us to “consume an eating pattern low in added sugars.” This generally means we should eat a healthful diet and reserve not more than 10 percent of our daily calories for added sweets.

At your age, weight and activity level, you could be eating around 1,800 calories a day. If so — assuming the rest of your diet is well balanced — you may have about 180 calories each day to spend on your treasured sweets.

If you “have to have” creamer and sugar with your tea, remember that each teaspoon of sugar is 16 calories. If you use one teaspoon in each of your four cups of tea, that will use 64 calories of your daily sugar allowance. That leaves a little more than 100 calories a day for the rest of your sweets if you are not also using a creamer that contains added sugar. Be choosy.

I’d agree there are better choices than many of the powdered creamers made from corn syrup solids and hydrogenated fats. Perhaps warm your milk before adding it to your tea? Heating enhances milk’s natural sweetness, experts say. Or check out some of the real milk and cream products with no added sugar like Mini Moo’s that come in individual portions and do not need to be refrigerated.

That said, you must be doing something right to be such a fit 82 year-old. Perhaps the best way to soothe your sugar addiction is to simply eat your beloved sweets in smaller portions. Thanks for writing.

Quinn is an author and a registered dietitian affiliated with Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula in California. She may be contacted at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

TNS

