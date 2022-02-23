When summer fruit is beyond your grasp, reach for frozen berries.
Bagged within hours of being harvested, they deliver all the bright flavor and nutritional oomph of fresh ones, plus they’re budget friendly and last for months.
Keep a variety on ice, and try new recipes for a burst of sunshine anytime.
FREEZY DOES IT: With these quick moves from our test kitchen, no berry will be left behind.
STIR THEM: Mix a handful into oatmeal in the last minute of cooking for added color and flavor.
SWAP THEM: Use them in muffins or simple cakes that call for fresh.
SPRINKLE THEM: Tumbled onto vanilla ice cream with slivered almonds, they make a regular sundae downright refreshing.
“I give my kids bowls of ‘frozen-fruit salad.’ The cool, sweet crunch makes it taste like a treat, and I feel good serving them a wholesome snack.” — Sarah Carey, Martha Stewart Living editorial food director
A rich and chewy treat
Once baked and filled, these can be stored in — and enjoyed straight from — the freezer for as long as a month.
PEANUT-BUTTER-OAT DROP COOKIES WITH JAM
4 tablespoons softened unsalted butter
1½ cup light-brown sugar, packed
¼ cup creamy peanut butter
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 large egg yolk, room temperature
¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
¼ cup quick-cooking oats
Frozen berry jam (recipe follows)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat butter, brown sugar, peanut butter, baking soda and kosher salt on medium-high speed until light and creamy, 2 minutes. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla extract, then flour just to combine.
Scoop into 1-inch balls and roll in oats to coat; place on parchment-lined baking sheets, spaced 1 inch apart. Bake, rotating pans halfway through, until puffed and just set around edges, 10 to 12 minutes.
While cookies are still warm, indent centers with the end of a wooden spoon; fill each with ½ teaspoon jam. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool completely.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 25 minutes, plus cooling; makes about 18 cookies.
A versatile preserve
Mix into yogurt, spread on ricotta toast or whisk into vinaigrettes.
FROZEN-BERRY JAM
10 ounces frozen raspberries (2¼ cups)
cup sugar
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Pinch kosher salt
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 15 minutes, plus cooling; makes 1 cup.
In a saucepan, combine 10 ounces frozen raspberries (2¼ cups), cup sugar, 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice and a pinch of kosher salt; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Cook, stirring often and mashing berries with the back of a spoon, until mixture thickens to a jamlike consistency, 6 to 8 minutes. Strain through a sieve, if desired, then transfer to a heatproof jar and let cool completely. Refrigerate as long as 1 week or freeze as long as 3 months.
A bombshell breakfast
Our take on an açai bowl should be thick enough to eat with a spoon. You can substitute buttermilk for the kefir.
BERRY-BANANA KEFIR BOWL
10 ounces frozen strawberries (2¼ cups)
1 cup unsweetened whole-milk kefir
1 tablespoon date syrup
Sliced bananas
Granola
Unsweetened cocoa powder
Active/total time: 5 minutes; makes 2 to 3 servings.
Purée 10 ounces frozen strawberries (2¼ cups), 1 cup unsweetened whole-milk kefir and 1 tablespoon date syrup in a food processor or high-powered blender until thick and smooth, adding more kefir as needed. Serve in bowls, topped with sliced bananas, granola, unsweetened cocoa powder and more date syrup.
A tangy supper
The glaze can be made as long as two days ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container; return it to room temperature before using. You can brush it on wings, thighs or pork chops, too.
BALSAMIC-AND-BERRY-GLAZED DRUMSTICKS
For chicken
3 pounds chicken drumsticks
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
For sauce
1 cup frozen wild blueberries
ž cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup honey
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
For garnish
Chopped fresh herbs, such as cilantro and mint
Preheat oven to 400 degrees with a rack in upper third.
Season the chicken drumsticks with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, toss with extra-virgin olive oil and arrange in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast, flipping once, until golden and cooked through, 45 to 50 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, bring blueberries, balsamic vinegar, honey and rosemary to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring often, until reduced by just more than half, 10 to 12 minutes.
Strain (you should have a scant ½ cup); discard solids. Brush chicken all over with glaze and broil until caramelized, about 5 minutes.
Serve with remaining glaze, sprinkled with chopped fresh herbs, such as cilantro and mint.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 1 hour; makes 6 to 8 servings.