Martha Stewart Living’s food teams have collectively created three decades’ worth of holiday meals for the magazine — we’re talking hundreds of hors d’oeuvres, too many mains to count and a dizzying array of desserts.
For the magazine’s 30th anniversary, the current crew share the recipes from its archives that they cook again and again when off duty in December. Take your pick of these greatest hits to make your own unforgettable menu.
A sublime toast — and a roast
No holiday fête at Martha Stewart’s would be complete without her famous eggnog, whipped into a cloud of foam, showered with fresh nutmeg and served in a silver bowl “the size of a bathtub,” says Sarah Carey, Martha Stewart Living’s editorial director of food. While many recipes call for rum, brandy or cognac, Martha’s has all three, and the liquors’ complex flavors help cut through the richness.
In Editor at Large Shira Bocar’s home, the magazine’s standing rib roast rules. “Crumbled bay leaves, fresh sage and orange zest create a savory crust,” she says. Parboiling and scoring russet potatoes with a fork before roasting results in burnished, crispy spuds that round out the centerpiece.
———
This original recipe packs quite a punch, so feel free to scale down the alcohol amounts by a quarter to a half, if you like. If you’re concerned about the use of raw eggs, pasteurized eggs work in this recipe as well.
MARTHA’S CLASSIC EGGNOG
12 large eggs, separated
1½ cups superfine sugar
1½ quarts heavy cream
1 quart whole milk
3 cups bourbon, such as Maker’s Mark
½ cup dark rum, such as Mount Gay
2 cups cognac, such as Rémy Martin Grand Cru
Freshly grated nutmeg, for serving
Beat egg yolks in a very large bowl until thick and pale. Slowly beat in sugar. Whisk in 1 quart cream and milk. Stir in bourbon, rum and cognac. Cover and refrigerate up to 1 day.
Just before serving, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold whites into eggnog. Whisk remaining 2 cups cream until stiff peaks form, and fold into eggnog. (Alternatively, you can fold half of whipped cream into eggnog, and top with remaining half.) Sprinkle with nutmeg; serve.
Makes 12 servings.
PRIME RIB AND OVEN-ROASTED POTATOES WITH BAY LEAVES AND SAGE
15 dried bay leaves, crumbled, plus whole leaves for garnish
cup coarsely chopped fresh sage leaves, plus whole leaves for garnish
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
cup finely grated orange zest (from 3 oranges)
1 three-rib prime rib of beef (about 7 pounds), trimmed and frenched
3 pounds russet potatoes, preferably small, peeled and halved lengthwise
Stir together bay leaves, sage, oil, 1½ teaspoons salt and orange zest in a small bowl. Season with pepper. Rub herb mixture all over roast. Refrigerate, covered, at least 8 hours and as long as 1 day.
Submerge potatoes in a large pot of water. Bring to a boil; season with salt. Cook 5 minutes. Drain. Score lines lengthwise in potatoes with the tines of a fork.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Transfer roast, fat-side up, to a roasting pan; let come to room temperature, 30 minutes to 1 hour. Roast 15 minutes. Add potatoes; roast 15 minutes more. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees and continue roasting, turning potatoes after 30 minutes, until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of meat (not touching bone) registers 115 degrees for rare, about 1 hour. Let stand 20 minutes (temperature should rise to 125 degrees), then slice. Garnish with bay leaves and sage; serve.
Makes 10 to 12 servings.
———
Nicknamed “four-hands tart,” this appetizer is an annual ritual in the test kitchen. It’s made of puff pastry wrapped around a potato, leek and Comté-cheese filling, and comes out of the oven 10 minutes before it’s done for an infusion of heavy cream (the pastry would get soggy were that in the filling from the start). “While four hands aren’t actually required, we make this a fun group activity,” says Bocar. “One person pours the cream through a funnel into a vent in the pastry, and another tilts the pan to distribute it. The sauce becomes super-velvety.” Serve it with another Martha perennial: pomegranate punch, a sweet-tart elixir amped up with ginger and apricot nectar.
ALSATIAN POTATO PIE
3 Yukon Gold potatoes (about 1½ pounds), peeled and cut into ¼-inch-thick rounds
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 cup heavy cream
5 cloves garlic, crushed with the flat side of a large knife
½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 medium leek, white and light-green parts only, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced crosswise and well washed
¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus a few small sprigs for topping (optional)
1 large egg yolk
Unbleached all-purpose flour, for dusting
1 sheet frozen all-butter puff pastry (about 14 ounces), such as Dufour, thawed
1½ cups grated Comté or Gruyère
Cover potatoes with water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add a pinch of salt; cook until just tender, 13 to 15 minutes. Drain. Let cool.
Bring ¾ cup plus 3 tablespoons cream, garlic and nutmeg to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook until mixture is reduced by half. Season with salt and pepper.
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add leek; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in parsley; season with salt and pepper.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Whisk egg yolk and remaining 1 tablespoon cream in a small bowl; set aside. On a lightly floured surface, divide puff pastry into two 6- by 13-inch rectangles. Set one rectangle on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Top with half of potatoes, leaving a ½-inch border all around and overlapping slightly, then half of leek mixture and ¾ cup cheese; season with salt and pepper. Repeat layering with remaining potatoes, leek mixture and cheese. Brush edges of pastry with egg wash. Cover with remaining pastry rectangle; gently press edges with a fork to seal. Cut 2-inch slits lengthwise in center of crust, 2 inches apart. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with parsley sprigs. Refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes.
Bake until golden brown and puffy, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven; pour cream mixture into pie vents with a funnel. Bake 10 minutes more. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.
POMEGRANATE PUNCH
1½ cups sugar
12 slices peeled fresh ginger (each about inch thick)
2¼ cups fresh mint sprigs, plus more for serving
6 cups 100 percent (unsweetened) pomegranate juice, such as Pom Wonderful, chilled
¾ cup apricot nectar, chilled
2½ cups seltzer, chilled
Bring sugar, 1½ cups water and ginger to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Add mint; let stand 30 minutes. Strain. Let cool completely.
Stir together mint syrup, juice and nectar in an ice-filled punch bowl. Add seltzer. Garnish with mint; serve.
Makes 12 servings.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.