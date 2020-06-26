Clearwater County has seen its first case of COVID-19, according to a news release from Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
A person in their 20s tested positive for the illness and is recovering at home.
Health district officials are working to determine "reasonable risk criteria" for places visited by the patient and other people who may have been exposed to the illness. Those who are believed to have been exposed will be monitored for symptoms, according to the news release.
Clearwater County had been among a small group in the state to remain without an official diagnosis of COVID-19. Counties still without a confirmed case include Bear Lake, Butte, Clark, Lewis, Oneida and Shoshone.
“We have been fortunate that Clearwater County has had no confirmed cases thus far into the pandemic. Now, more than ever, as we watch cases climb throughout the state, we need to be diligent about protecting our communities,” said Carol Moehrle, director of the health district.