Parkway Elementary School in Clarkston will transition to remote learning starting Thursday in response to a growing number of cases of COVID-19.
“After consultation with local and state health officials regarding increased COVID cases, the decision was made for Parkway Elementary School to move to remote learning starting tomorrow, Sept. 30 until Friday, Oct. 8. All students will return to school on Oct. 11,” according to a news release from the Clarkston School District.
