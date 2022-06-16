Could the third time be the charm for Clarkston native Joel Dahmen? He's got three more rounds to prove he's worthy of being called a major champion.
The cancer survivor and winner of one PGA Tour event shot a 3-under-par 67 on Thursday and is tied for second place after the first round of the 122th United States Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
He also knows he's got a long way to go before Sunday.
"My dad taught me to be very humble, I guess," said Dahmen, who had his best score yet in five rounds spanning three Opens. "I remember some vivid car rides coming home after a junior (tournament) or whatever, and it was like, you don't talk about yourself."
The self-depreciating Dahmen, 34, is among six players just one shot behind Adam Hadwin after the first 18 holes. He's tied with former major champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, along with South African MJ Daffue, England's Callum Tarren and Sweden's David Lingmerth.
The humble two-time former Washington state boys champion birdied three of four holes down the stretch and turned what looked to be an average round on the par-70, 7,222-yard course and rocketed up the leaderboard.
In fact, in his only eight starts in major tournaments, the former University of Washington golfer has made just four cuts but never in the national championship.
