A Clarkston woman has died from injuries she suffered in a Nov. 6 car crash.
According to a news release from the Washington State Patrol, Cindy S. Eccles, 62, of Clarkston, died Thursday at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
Eccles was injured and taken to the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after her westbound 2013 Toyota Camry left the U.S. Highway 12 and crashed in a ditch along the roadway west of Clarkston earlier this month. She was later transferred to a medical center in Coeur d’Alene.
Eccles was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to WSP.