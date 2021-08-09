Clarkston's Walmart will close at 2 p.m. today and reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday to allow for cleaning and sanitizing the building, according to a news release from the company.
"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," Walmart spokeswoman Lauren Willis said in the news release. "In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our (Clarkston) store ... as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community."
Willis said unvaccinated associates will be required to wear masks when the store reopens, and all employees are encouraged to be vaccinated.
"When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings," she said. "In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock."