The Clarkston Police Department is responding tonight to a Clarkston residence in the Parkway Elementary School area to investigate a suspicious death, according to Chief Joel Hastings.
Hastings said police initially received a report of a suicide at the residence, but are now treating the incident as a suspicious death. He said the Washington State Patrol Crime Response Team is also on the scene, and officers are in the middle of serving a search warrant on the residence.
This is a developing story, and more information will be available Monday at lmtribune.com and in Tuesday's Lewiston Tribune.