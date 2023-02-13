The Clarkston City Council approved a resolution Monday in support of the bond initiative for a new high school.
According to the city’s statement on the issue, the concept design for Clarkston High School “will result in significant safety improvements on the campus, including monitored entrances.”
A new school would give teachers instructional spaces and tools to provide students with an education that fosters interests in job and career opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, city officials said in the resolution.
The council recognizes the value of having a high school that provides for quality education and welcomes the entire community, the support statement said.
No discussion was conducted on the issue, which appeared on the consent agenda that was unanimously passed.
During the mayor’s report, Monika Lawrence said she found an interesting tidbit while putting together information for civics students. Hindering or bribing a voter is a Class C felony in Washington, she said.
Residents who are 18 or older and registered are entitled to vote, the mayor said.
“The right to vote is foundational to our system of government, and you have the right to exercise it in secret,” Lawrence said. “You do not have to share it with anyone or be intimidated by anyone. As a matter of fact, there are laws that punish people who try to influence your vote in improper ways.”
The mayor read a state law that outlines the penalties for using “menace, force, threat or any unlawful means toward any voter to hinder or deter” a person from voting. Any kind of bribe or reward is also prohibited under the law.
Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn said he was alerted to a new bill proposed in Olympia that would make voting mandatory. Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, called it the “worst bill of the week,” Shinn said.
In other city business, Lawrence said a house bill that pertains to affordable middle housing has been changed. It now pertains to cities with populations of 25,000 or more.
“That was good news,” she said.
The original bill applied to cities with a population of 6,000 or more, according to past reporting
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said several Clarkston projects have made the short list for state funding, including a Port Drive project and safer routes near Holy Family School. The city continues to work with the Washington State Department of Transportation on a major project near Diagonal, Second and Bridge streets, he said.
According to the minutes of the public works subcommittee, the right-of-way phase is requiring “a considerable amount of additional consultant time in resolving the Tomato Brothers, Taco Time and Arby’s property issues with the owners and leaseholders.” This additional cost for the project is eligible for federal funds, and the committee recommended sending it to the council for approval, which was also on Monday night’s consent agenda.