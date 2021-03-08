A 54-year-old Clarkston man is behind bars on a second-degree murder charge for an alleged incident on Sunday.
According to a news release from the Clarkston Police Department, John C. Weber is accused of killing his girlfriend. He is being held at the Asotin County Jail, and the woman’s name has not been released.
Police responded to a home on the 1100 block of Fifth Street about 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The call came in as a suicide attempt, and a woman was found there with a gunshot wound to her head, Chief Joel Hastings said.
The initial investigation at the scene led officers to believe the death was suspicious, and a search warrant was received. The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response team was called to assist.
Weber and his girlfriend lived together at the residence. No other individuals are believed to be involved, Hastings said.
More information will be in Tuesday’s Tribune.