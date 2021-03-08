Stuart Johnson (left) stands by Friday as Lewiston High School student Reece Shoults, 17, shovels dirt into a hole and Devin Randall, 18, keeps the post still as the Construction 3 class from Lewiston High School's DeAtley Center builds a wooden pathway that will stretch around the Territorial Capital replica building. Previous classes helped with restoration of the inside of the building; the current classes continue that history with building the pathway, Johnson said.