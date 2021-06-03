Commencement will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday on Clarkston High School’s Adams Field, followed by a graduation parade ending at Heights Elementary School.
COVID-19 guidelines limit the number of tickets to two per senior. The parade is limited to one vehicle per family, and no flatbeds or motorcycles are allowed.
Masks are required for all graduates and attendees, and an RSVP is encouraged for students and families wanting to participate in the ceremony. The event will be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page.
Valedictorians: Aaron Bunce, Rachel Hoffman, Jolee Nicholas, Matti Betts.
Salutatorians: Molly Williams, McKenna Noland, Natalie Elskamp.