Clarkston Heights site approved for Asotin County Jail
ASOTIN -- Asotin County commissioners voted 3-0 tonight to move forward with building a new jail along Sixth Avenue, across from the Asotin County Regional Landfill in the Clarkston Heights.
The decision follows months of sparring between the county and city of Clarkston. The board wanted to build the $13.7 million jail near 14th Street and Port Drive.
The city denied a zone change that would have allowed the jail inside city limits at that location.
The commissioners expressed disappointment in the city's decision, but said it's time to move forward. Completion of the jail is on track for February 2023.
