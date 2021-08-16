Clarkston Heights site approved for Asotin County Jail

Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand points to a parcel of property owned by Asotin County north of the landfill near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road. Monday evening, the Asotin County Commission settled on this spot as the place to build the new Asotin County Jail.

ASOTIN -- Asotin County commissioners voted 3-0 tonight to move forward with building a new jail along Sixth Avenue, across from the Asotin County Regional Landfill in the Clarkston Heights.

The decision follows months of sparring between the county and city of Clarkston. The board wanted to build the $13.7 million jail near 14th Street and Port Drive.
 
The city denied a zone change that would have allowed the jail inside city limits at that location.
 
The commissioners expressed disappointment in the city's decision, but said it's time to move forward. Completion of the jail is on track for February 2023.
 
