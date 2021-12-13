ASOTIN -- The site for a new Asotin County Jail has been determined, after more than a year of town hall meetings, a failed attempt to build it in Clarkston and dozens of discussions.
With a 3-0 vote, the board of county commissioners approved a conditional-use permit for the Sixth Avenue location, across from the Asotin County Regional Landfill in the Clarkston Heights. The site was recommended for approval last month by the planning and zoning advisory commission.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said construction will likely begin in March and should take about a year to complete. The $13.7 million jail is slated to open with 120 beds and an increase in staffing.
Last year, the board was set to purchase property along 14th Street and Port Drive in Clarkston, but city officials put the brakes on that plan. The jail site approved today is on 6 acres of county-owned property.
Two conditions suggested by the county planning commission – sidewalks along Sixth Avenue and a public bus stop near the jail – were not part of the commissioners’ motion to approve the conditional-use permit.
