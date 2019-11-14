ASOTIN - After the trial of a Clarkston Walmart employee charged with resisting arrest and obstruction was continued Thursday morning, the defendant and city attorney had a lengthy discussion in the empty courtroom.
At 10:20 a.m., the door opened and both men said they’d reached a resolution. The city will dismiss the charges against Mark A. Domino, 52, if he remains crime free for 90 days. The defendant agreed to sign a paper stating he doesn’t intend to sue the city of Clarkston, and Domino will get an opportunity to talk to the police department about his arrest in June.
In an incident that went viral on social media, Domino was tased and subdued as he walked to his motorcycle after work last summer. Police had been called to investigate a suspected vehicle prowl, and the Clarkston man fit the description. What the officers didn’t know at the time was Domino had opened the doors of his own vehicle.
In the past few months, Domino pleaded innocent to the charges and repeatedly asked the city to dismiss the charges.
On Thursday, Domino and Richardson said the case can be used as a learning experience for the community. Neither party admitted any wrongdoing, but both seemed relieved to put this behind them. They shook hands and talked at length before leaving the Asotin County Courthouse.
Asotin County District Court Judge Tina Kernan said she was pleased with the agreement and thanked both sides for working together.
More details will appear in Friday’s Tribune.