In a yearly tradition that spans nearly four decades, Tribune readers can once more help fulfill the wishes of 271 residents of nursing homes and adult family homes in the region this holiday season.

Helen Wilks and Ellen Smith, sisters who are longtime Lewiston residents, and their families, in cooperation with the Lewiston Tribune, sponsor an annual drive to obtain gifts for residents in need. They ask Tribune readers to adopt one or more of these residents for the holidays. This will be the 37th year they have worked together on this project.

Anyone wishing to give a gift may select a name and gift from the numbered list below and bring it to the Lewiston Tribune between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The gifts must be new and must be received at the Tribune by 5 p.m. Friday.

The Tribune office is at 505 Capital St. in Lewiston.

Each gift should be wrapped and tagged with the name of the recipient, the recipient’s number and the item enclosed. A separate tag should include the recipient’s name, number and the donor’s name. Wilks estimates every person on the wish list receives at least five gifts.

The Wilks and Smith families will pick up the gifts from the Tribune, organize and distribute them to the recipients before Christmas.

1. L.C. (M) — black socks (L), candy, cookies, undershirts (white, XL), popcorn tin

2. J.L. (M) — Cheez Whiz, Ritz Crackers, gum, popcorn tin

3. H.H. (F) — fuzzy socks, elastic-waist pants (10 petite), Kleenex, candy

4. A.C. (F) — pullover night gown (S), Kleenex, sugar-free candy

5. F.M. (F) — hard candy, cookies, fuzzy socks, lotion, powder

6. V.W. (F) — deodorant (pleasant scent), Kleenex, candy

7. W.L. (M) — cookies, pudding, canned and dried apricots, candy (orange slices, gumdrops), popcorn tin

8. M.G. (F) — hard candy, fuzzy socks, scented lotions, powder, Kleenex

9. A.O. (F) — candy, powder, scented lotions, Kleenex, popcorn tin

10. D.B. (M) — card games, board games, long johns (XL), watch, 2020 calendar

11. M.G. (F) — Christian music CDs, Christian movies, knit sweaters (2X), sneakers (10½), shampoo, conditioner

12. C.R. (M) — turtleneck shirts (XL, 100 percent cotton), handkerchiefs, white undershirts (XL), bluejeans (33-34), wool socks, Tootsie Roll candy

13. T.J. (F) — elastic-waist pants (XL), watch, fuzzy socks, sugar-free candy, shirts (XL)

14. Q.G. (F) — flannel nightgown (XL), sneakers (8½ wide), scented shampoo, conditioner, popcorn tin, chocolate candy, assorted teas

15. R.R. (M) — watch, wool socks, Hershey’s chocolate bars, soft and fuzzy blanket

16. E.G. (M) — colored T-shirts (4X), pajama pants, sweatpants with pockets (4X or 46-29), stocking cap, sugar-free hot cocoa, electric radio/CD player (plug-in, not battery-operated)

17. L.N. (F) — sweatpants (S), CDs of John Conlee music, watch, candy

18. T.H. (M) — coloring books and markers, socks with funky designs, Disney DVDs, art/craft supplies

19. K.D. (M) — watch, Dallas Cowboys zip-up hooded sweatshirt, CD player with headphones, candy, Pepsi

20. J.H. (M) — socks, popcorn tins, Diet Mountain Dew, chocolate candies, deodorant

21. D.S. (M) — diet cola, socks, popcorn tins, chocolates, deodorant

22. M.H. (M) — chocolates, popcorn tins, socks, diet cola, deodorant

23. S.B. (F) — elastic-waist pants (40 or XL), candy, Kleenex, scented lotions

24. J.C. (F) — heavy sweaters, Kleenex, short nightgown (L), candy

25. D.C. (F) — large-print word search puzzles, Kleenex, nightgowns (L), candy, fuzzy socks

26. M.D. (F) — shirts (M), light zip-up hooded sweatshirts and sweaters (M), candy, hair accessories

27. M.H. (F) — button-up shirts (M), fuzzy socks, candy, scented lotions

28. E.L.(F) — scented lotions, Kleenex, assorted teas, fuzzy socks, tea cookies

29. L.M. (F) — sweatshirts (S), Kleenex, fuzzy socks, scented lotion, sweaters and light jackets (S)

30. J.M. (F) — soft candy, fuzzy blanket, sweatpants (L), powder, scented lotions

31. E.O. (F) — candy, pajamas (XL), fuzzy socks, cookies, large-piece jigsaw puzzle

32. S.R. (F) — chocolate candy, pajamas (S), fuzzy socks, stuffed animals (dogs)

33. B.S. (F) — fuzzy socks, scented lotions, candy, magazines

34. R.S. (M) — magazines, large-piece jigsaw puzzle, candy, cookies

35. S.T. (F) — candy, hair ties, sweatpants and sweatshirts (L), pajama pants (L)

36. V.W. (F) — scented lotions, chocolates, powder, Kleenex

37. L.W. (F) — sugar-free candy, Kleenex, powder, scented lotions, fuzzy socks

38. B.F. (F) — house slippers (men’s 10-11), Pantene shampoo and conditioner, chocolate candy bars

39. K.B. (F) — house slippers (8), country-western music CDs, Cetaphil lotion, chocolate (no nuts)

40. M.H. (F) — blue leggings (L), black turtleneck (M), Diet Pepsi

41. N.L.H. — sweatshirt (men’s XL tall), sweatpants (XL), egg crate topper for twin bed

42. Denise — hooded sweatshirt (2X), sweatpants (XL petite), Diet Pepsi, microwave popcorn

43. Arvid — hankerchiefs, colored pocket T-shirt (M), 2020 calendar, microwave popcorn

44. Chuck — Asics tennis shoes (10, white), Milky Way mini candy bars, Folgers instant coffee

45. E.L. — men’s hooded sweatshirt (2X tall), men’s sweatpants (2X tall), chocolate, pens, writing notebooks

46. Kevin — colored T-shirt with religious quotes (5X), sugar-free candy, cologne, religious books and CDs

47. E.M. — winter coat (XL), Folgers instant coffee, hooded sweatshirt (L)

48. Larry — winter vest (4X), fudge, gloves (XL)

49. Mat S. — Tetris game for Game Boy, beef jerky, sweatpants (S), Capri Sun drinks

50. Mike — sketching pencils (no charcoal), sketching paper, Folgers instant coffee, creamer, black or blue sweatpants (L)

51. Norman — western magazines (used is OK), DVD rack, two-piece long johns (M)

52. Rick — T-shirts with sports logos (2X), Diet Pepsi, multi-blade razors

53. C.T. — alcohol-free Scope mouthwash, electric razor, 2020 calendar

54. Kristi — lifelike baby doll with birth certificate, Top Ramen (chicken flavor), AAA batteries, hairbrush

55. Mariah — adult coloring books, colored pencils, instant cocoa, earrings

56. Niki — leggings (M, print), push-up bra (32A), mascara and black eye liner pencil

57. Rachel — sports bras (38C, front snap), men’s hiking boots with good tread (8½), Little Debbie Zebra Cakes

58. K.K.— scented lotions, body sprays, twin bed comforter (pink or purple), scarf

59. R.T. — women’s body spray, facial scrub, stocking cap, gloves, women’s coat (2X)

60. Andy — Seahawks hat, men’s crew socks, Pepsi, Snickers candy bar

61. Brandon — cargo pants (38X32, zippered), ankle socks (13), beef jerky, stick deodorant

62. Colt — Pepsi, jeans (38X30), tube socks, warm winter gloves

63. David — instant cocoa, chocolate, warm winter gloves and hat

64. James — miniature candy bars, sweatpants (L), T-shirts (L, white), men’s 3 in 1 body wash

65. Jonathan — chocolate, snack crackers, 2020 calendar, black stocking cap, black winter gloves

66. Nick — chocolate-covered raisins, tube socks, winter gloves, stocking cap

67. Randy — baseball cap or stocking cap and coffee mug (all Denver Broncos-themed), trout-fishing tackle and PowerBait, electric beard trimmer

68. Robert — chocolate-covered cherries, cat food (9Lives wet and dry), sweatshirt (M)

69. Bailey — hooded sweatshirts (3X), stocking cap, beef jerky

70. Angela — sports bras (2X), men’s hooded sweatshirt (XL), crew socks, Slim Jim sticks

71. Chrystal — coconut-lime lotion from Bath & Body Works, chocolate, smoky blue men’s sweatshirt (3X)

72. Patty — adult coloring books, colored pencils, jeans (12, petite), eyeshadow (any color)

73. Therese — hooded sweatshirt (L), sweatpants (L), bracelet

74. Trudy — women’s sweatshirt (2X tall), Double Stuf Oreo cookies, crewsocks

75. Jenny — hot pink sweatshirt (XL), 2020 calendar, instant hot cocoa

76. Cameron — Twizzlers, gray or black sweatpants (XL), sports-themed T-shirts or sweatshirts (XL), hair gel

77. Dan M. — men’s shoes (9½), crew socks, jeans (40X32), chocolate

78. James — jeans (48X30), sweatshirts (3X), chocolate, Coca-Cola

79. Glenn — T-shirts (3X), boxer shorts (XL), wool tube socks, sweatpants (2X), chocolate

80. Jared — sweatpants (XL), shirts (3X), boxer shorts (XL), tennis shoes (10), chocolate-covered cherries

81. Jeff — sweatpants (XL), long-sleeved sweatshirt (XL), chocolate

82. Ken — winter boots (11½), Pepsi, winter coat (3X)

83. Brian — sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (L), instant cocoa, 2020 calendar

84. Danny — winter coat (2X), winter gloves, jeans (36X34)

85. S.W. — small bookshelf, jeans (34X34), boxer shorts (L)

86. Steffanie — Poligrip denture adhesive, nail polish and remover, makeup mirror, CD player

87. Marlene — Diet Pepsi, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, elastic-waist jeans (22), handheld electronic solitaire game

88. Pat M. — women’s flannel pajamas (XL tall), wool socks, Kleenex, stationery, women’s sweatpants and sweatshirt (XL tall)

89. Bonnie — sweatshirt and sweatpants (XL), sports bra (L), 7 Up, orange juice

90. William L. — sweatshirts (3X tall), sweatpants (XL), Hershey’s chocolate bar, notebooks, pens

91. Chris — granola bars, sandwich bags, card games, slippers (13)

92. Jody — stocking cap, gloves (L), men’s long-sleeved shirts (M), box of chocolates

93. Dean — heavy hooded sweatshirt (2X), colored pocket T-shirt (2X), sweatpants (L), fruit pies

94. Gerald — prune juice, potato chips, flannel shirts (L), long underwear (34-36)

95. Jerry — jeans (40X36), T-shirts (2X tall), tube socks, aftershave, CD boombox, rock ’n’ roll CDs

96. Kenny R. — jeans (36X34), shirts (L), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Diet Dr. Pepper

97. Mike B. — sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (L), old-fashioned doughnuts, Pepsi

98. Murray — sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (XL), tube socks, Speed Stick deodorant, stocking cap, chocolate

99. Wayne — jeans (31X31), T-shirts (M), Irish Spring bar soap, winter hat and gloves

100. Aleta — black shorts with pockets (4X), button-front flannel shirt (5X), light jacket (5X)

101. Frances — chocolate, Avon jewelry, cardigan sweater (L), 2020 calendar

102. Tamra — chocolates, ankle socks, long robe (2X)

103. Vanessa — doll with hair, body spray, long-sleeved T-shirts (XL)

104. Jentzen — T-shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), candy bars, scented body wash, teddy bear

105. Terri — sweatshirt (XL), shirt (XL), pants (XL), chocolate, Pepsi

106. Sarah — pajamas (2X), fingernail polish and remover, leggings (3X), sweatshirt (3X)

107. Ernestine — CD player, gloves, hooded sweatshirt (2X), box of chocolates

108. D.H. — electric razor, men’s jeans (36X34), AM/FM radio/CD player, chocolate

109. Andrew — stocking cap, gloves, Walkman CD player, long underwear set (2X)

110. Chris — stocking cap, gloves, socks, 2020 calendar, microwave popcorn

111. Mat — sweatpants (XL), T-shirt (XL), chocolate, microwave popcorn

112. Ben — root beer, boombox CD player, sweatpants (XL), hooded sweatshirt (XL)

113. Joe B — stocking cap, sweatpants (XL), chocolate

114. Josh — sweatpants (L), ankle socks, sweatshirt (XL), chocolate

115. Joe W. — colored T-shirts (2X), crew socks, box of chocolates, Pepsi

116. John M. — box of pens, small legal-lined notepads for writing, overalls (54X32)

117. Larry — jacket (XL), Snickers, wristwatch

118. Jeff — pocket T-shirts (3X), pens, spiral notebook

119. John E. — stocking cap, gloves, toothbrush, toothpaste, long johns set (XL)

120. Michael — coat (2X), shoes (12), crew socks, shirts (3X), jeans (40X32)

121. Tim — long-sleeved T-shirt (L), sweatpants (M), winter coat (L)

122. Tracy — winter gloves, stocking cap, slippers (12), 2020 calendar

123. Theresa — colored pencils, sketch pad, playing cards, chocolate

124. Kay — warm blanket, adult coloring books, colored pencils, yarn

125. Nancy — adult coloring books, colored pencils, stationery, envelopes, purple lap blanket, leggings (L)

126. S.S. — quilted blanket (twin size), toothbrush, toothpaste, sweatpants (XL), sweatshirts (XL)

127. Bev — large fuzzy blanket, adult coloring books, colored pencils, yarn

128. Kim — sweats outfit (L), fuzzy slippers (L), adult coloring book, colored pencils, playing cards

129. Terri — 2020 calendar, fuzzy pajamas (L), Diet Coke, yarn

130. Irene — leggings (XL), sweatshirts (XL), soft cookies, soft chocolates, yarn

131. Marleen — pajamas (L), mixed nuts, candy, yarn

132. Jack — throw blanket, sweatpants (L), cookies, microwave popcorn

133. David — instant coffee, miniature candy bars, snap-front flannel shirts (M)

134. Roberta — XL pajamas, XL sweat pants, chocolate, instant cocoa, yarn

135. Kay R. — hair clips, sweatpants (M), sweatshirts (M)

136. Betty M. — black sweatpants (4X), pullover shirts (3X), wireless TV headphones

137. Bev Mc. — Diet Coke, radio/CD player, country music CDs

138. Jan H. — cardigan sweater (L), thermal tops and bottoms (L), cotton gloves (M)

139. Lila R. — book of postage stamps, 2020 calendar, body lotion

140. Betty W. — pullover tops (2X), sweatpants (3X), large writing notebook, adult coloring books, colored pencils

141. Toni C. — shorts (5X), 100-count multicolored gel pens, sweatshirt (5X)

142. Pat R. — card stock paper, stickers, book of postage stamps

143. Julie P. — tank tops (M), thermal long johns (L), 2020 calendar, case of bottled water

144. Chris D. — skeins of yarn (yellow), women’s sweatshirts (3X), fuzzy socks (9-11)

145. Debbie H. — sweatshirts (2X), pajamas (2X), 100-count multicolored gel pens

146. Frances F. — women’s sweatshirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), white ankle socks, slippers (9-11), 2020 calendar

147. May M. — pullover tops (3X), sweatpants (3X), body powder, body lotion

148. Ruth E. — sweatpants (M), sweatshirts (M), ankle socks, soft blanket (twin size)

149. Shelly U. — 2020 calendar (Betty Boop themed), body lotions, body wash

150. Joann C. — 2020 calendar (Elvis Presley themed), soft blanket (Elvis Presley themed), Pepsi 12-pack, hanging shoe rack

151. Lue W. — women’s tops (2X), black sweatpants (2X), soft stuffed dog or cat

152. Nancy B. — 2020 calendar, Diet Dr. Pepper

153. Nora W. — lotion, body powder, 2020 calendar (scenic themed), soft stuffed cat

154. Bonnie L. — sweater (5X), necklace of large beads, barrettes for hair, 2020 calendar (angel themed)

155. Cammi W. — women’s sweatshirts (5X), sweatpants (5X), illustrated Bible (King James, large print)

156. Carol W.— fuzzy socks (7-8), hooded sweatshirt (M), nightgown (M)

157. Connie L. — velvet pictures to color, shampoo, conditioner, jigsaw puzzles (20- to 50-piece), soft stuffed animals

158. Flo A. — dreamcatcher, cardigan sweater (M), soft blanket (twin size)

159. Wendy C. — radio/CD player, CD of Handel’s “Messiah,” DVD of “A Christmas Carol,” writing journal, fine-point ballpoint pens

160. Marge F. — Pepsi 12-pack, perfume, pullover top (2X)

161. Jean B. — Jergens body lotions, ankle socks (white), pajamas (M)

162. Dot H. — women’s pants (16-18), pullover tops (2X), soft stuffed animals

163. Pat K. — women’s flannel shirts (L, long-sleeved), black womens sweatpants (XL), soft blanket (twin size)

164. Millie D. — sweatshirt (XL), sweatpants (XL), soft cookies, mini cans of Pepsi (eight-pack)

165. Hellen E. — large soft blanket, 2020 calendar, body lotion, body powder

166. Lisa L. — large soft blanket, pullover tops (L), soft stuffed animal

167. Walt D. — aftershave lotion, body wash, colored T-shirts (L), sweatpants (L), sweatshirts (L)

168. Farris D. — sweatpants (5X), long-sleeved shirts (5X), electric razor, aftershave lotion

169. Bob C. — aftershave lotion, sweatpants (XL tall), colored T-shirts (XL), western-style snap-front shirts (XL tall, long-sleeved)

170. Terry H. — men’s T-shirts (L), flannel shirts (L), men’s white tube socks (8-10), men’s body wash, aftershave lotion

171. Mike C. — sweatpants (2X), colored T-shirts (2X), white socks (12-15), soft stuffed bear

172. Warren H. — sweatpants (4X tall), colored T-shirts(4X tall), aftershave lotion, cologne, body wash

173. Ken W. — slippers (11-13), flannel shirts (XL tall), soft blanket (American Indian themed)

174. John C. — sweatpants (L), colored T-shirts (L), body wash, large soft blanket

175. Walt A. — white and colored T-shirts (L), sweatpants (L), long-sleeved flannel shirts (L)

176. Ed H. — flannel shirts (L), colored T-shirts (L), cologne

177. Frank S. — long-sleeved flannel shirts (3X), colored T-shirts (3X), sweatpants (2X), pow wow music

178. Earl C. — white and colored T-shirts (4X), sweatpants (4X), loose-fit pants (4X)

179. Bill W. — white socks (8-10), electric razor, box of soft chocolates

180. Tom T. — jogging pants (M), word search puzzles, colored T-shirts (L), box of soft chocolates

181. Walt W. — colored T-shirts (M), cologne, box of soft chocolates

182. Virginia — shirts (L), pants (L), socks (L)

183. Janice — decorative winter socks (L)

184. Gutrie — slipper socks (L), shirts (L), pants (L), jackets (L)

185. Marilyn — pajamas (M), socks (L)

186. Ed — shirts (L), shirts (L), sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (L)

187. Edna — romance novels (paperback, large type), Chapstick

188. Cathy — shirts (L), stretchy pants (L)

189. Judy — flannel shirts (XL), leggings (XL), ankle socks (M), sugar-free candy

190. Harold — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), long tube socks (XL)

191. Jan — cat toys

192. Billie — nightgowns (XL), shirts (XL), stretchy pants (XL)

193. Mary — slippers (7), pajamas (L)

194. Ray — body wash, socks (XL), pajamas (XL)

195. John — white T-shirts (XL), suspenders, pajamas (XL)

196. Bridget — socks (L), slippers (9½), tennis shoes (9½)

197. Jean — ankle socks (L), slippers (L)

198. Don — cloth handkerchiefs, pajamas (XL), slippers (12)

199. Jack — Skoal smokeless tobacco (classic straight long cut)

200. Arnold — blanket (Spongebob Squarepants themed), long socks (L)

201. Mary — slippers (L), pajamas (L), soft blanket

202. Geraldine — pajamas (L), slippers (9)

203. Phyllis — slipper socks (L), sweatpants (L)

204. Jean — soft blanket

205. Mary — socks (L), slippers (L), pajamas (M, 3 pairs)

206. Rose — crafting items, jewelry

207. Della — socks (M), pajamas (M), slippers (8)

208. Doris — tennis shoes (10)

209. Pat — socks (M), slippers (8), pajamas (M)

210. Lorraine — socks (10), slippers (10)

211. Lloyd — sweatpants (L), shirts (L)

212. Elaine — coat (M), socks (L), pajamas (M)

213. Walter — socks (L), pajamas (L), slippers (L)

214. Karen — shirts (L), stretchy pants (L), socks (L)

215. John — sweatpants (M), shirts (M)

216. Helen — shirts (L), pants (L), pajamas (L), slippers (L)

217. Madonna — shirts (L), pants (L), pajamas (L), slippers (L)

218. Irma — shirts (M), pants (M), socks (M), pajamas (M)

219. Jo — pajamas (M), slippers (M), socks (M), adult coloring books, colored pencils

220. Stella — shirts (M), pants (M), socks (M), pajamas (M)

221. Guyla — pajamas (XL), slippers (L), socks (L)

222. Marlene B. — wallet, pants (5X), word search puzzles, adult coloring books, Diet Coke, sugar-free candy, books

223. Gloria — beading supplies, adult coloring books, radio, shirts (L), sweatpants (L)

224. Brocia — sweatpants (2X), sweatshirts (2X), socks, perfume, sensory items

225. Terry — shirts (2X, Disney themed), purse, lotions, socks

226. Jeanie — sweat outfits (XL), lotion, sound machine, socks, pajamas (XL)

227. Marion — slipper socks, shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), body spray, lotion

228. Wayne — Mountain Dew, socks, T-shirts (XL, car themed), sweatpants (XL), body spray

229. Suzie — shirts (XL), pants (XL), socks, perfume, lotion, wallet purse, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

230. Lori T. — Diet Pepsi, sugar-free candy, perfume, Bible (large print), variety puzzle books (large print)

231. Bessie — sweater (XL), pants (L), socks, Diet Pepsi, high-top shoes (7), nonskid booties

232. Susan H. — socks, tops (XL), hair accessories, perfume, lotion, adult coloring books, colored pencils, shampoo, conditioner

233. Dotty — tops (2X), pants (2X), snacks, hair accessories, socks, perfume, lotion

234. Linda — wallet purse, socks, sugar-free candy, nightgowns (L), perfume

235. VeElla — flannel pajamas (S), shirts (S), pants (S), adult coloring books, colored pencils, perfume

236. Dale W. — flannel shirts (2X), socks, body spray, hand-held electronic casino game

237. Brad — shirts (XL), pants (XL), baseball caps, sound machine, body spray, socks

238. Bob L. — red licorice, shirts (2X), jacket (2X), Seattle Seahawks decor, socks, body spray

239. Mary L. — sweatshirts (3X), sweatpants (3X), tea bags, lotion, body spray

240. Don H. — body spray, cowboy hat, shirts with pockets (XL), sweatpants (XL)

241. David K. — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), body spray, lotion, socks

242. Lorry — shirts (M), shorts (M), adult coloring books, colored pencils, perfume, lotion, sugar-free snacks

243. Fred — candy, Gatorade, puzzles, sunflower seeds, socks, lotion, body spray

244. Tilly — fuzzy socks (L), soft blanket, button-front shirts (XL), perfume, lotion

245. Larry K. — stretchy pullover shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), lotion, body spray, socks

246. Robbie — Diet Pepsi/Diet Coke, beading supplies, lotion, perfume, soft blanket

247. Deylnn — shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), nonskid socks, body spray, coat (3X)

248. Debbie — radio, shirts (XL), pants (XL), socks, body spray, lotion, soft blanket

249. Edith — long-sleeved shirts (S), slacks (S), sweaters (S), perfume, socks

250. Mary C. — warm coat (M), sweaters (M), hats, fingerless gloves

251. Dorene — pajamas (XL), shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), perfume, lotion

252. Marlene T. — sweatpants (M), sweatshirts (M), sound machine, lotion, perfume

253. Lori A. — shirts (XL), pants (XL), sweaters (XL), socks, hair accessories, puzzle books

254. Larry G. — books by Louis L’Amour, shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), overalls (XL), socks, body spray, handheld radio

255. Berry — coat (XL), sweatshirts (XL), hat, gloves (XL), body spray

256. Von — women’s long-sleeved turtleneck shirts (XL), perfume, lotion, puzzles, sugar-free candy

257. Donald T. — shirts (L), hand-held radio, games, body spray

258. James — flannel shirt (M), sweater (M), body spray

259. Lyle — shirts (L), Seattle Seahawks decor, socks, body spray

260. Susan T. — mystery novels, shirts (2X), cardigan sweaters (2X), perfume, socks, lotion

261. Gene — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), plain white shoes (11½), body spray

262. Ruth — adult coloring books, colored pencils, perfume, socks, shirts (2X), sweaters (2X), snacks

263. Paul — dog coat (S), body spray, dog treats, board games, lotion, soft blanket

264. Frank — sweaters (2X), warm jacket (2X), sweatpants (2X), fingerless gloves, hat, body spray

265. Ellen P. — shirts (M), pants (M), hairpins, comb, perfume, sound machine

266. Mike U. — soft Seattle Seahawks blanket, Seahawks decor, shirts (M), pants (M)

267. Dennis — long-sleeved shirts (XL), pants (XL), body spray, snacks

268. Phyllis K. — shirts (3X), sweatpants (3X), radio, perfume, purse, socks

269. Clyde — shorts (4X), shirts (4X), dot-to-dot books, body spray, lotion, soft snacks

270. Binx — shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), shorts (XL), sweaters (XL), body spray, socks

271. Rick — shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), sugar-free candy, body spray, shaving cream, toothpaste

