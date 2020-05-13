Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever closed the Clearwater River spring chinook fishery today because of a forecast showing not enough fish will return to meet hatchery spawning goals.
“It’s very clear as of now returns to the Clearwater are not likely to meet broodstock, and they are certainly not to the point where there is any harvest share,” said Lance Hebdon, anadromous fish manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Boise.
The harvest share for the lower Salmon River and Little Salmon River has dropped under 550. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Thursday to consider whether changes are needed to that fishery.
