Two Clarkston police officers involved in the arrest of a Walmart employee in June have been cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the department.
In a news release issued today, Police Chief Joel Hastings said “the officers acted within the law at all times, and there was no violation of any policy or procedure.”
The review follows the arrest of Mark Domino, 52, who was subdued with a stun gun in the Walmart parking after allegedly refusing to comply with orders from officers investigating a possible car prowl.
Domino, who was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer, has pleaded innocent. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21 before Judge Tina Kernan in Asotin County District Court.
During Domino’s arrest, which was recorded on cellphones and widely shared on social media, he can be heard repeatedly asking Clarkston Officers Chris Lorz and Anthony Bennett why he was being detained, saying he knows his rights.
Domino had just completed his shift at the store, when a person in the parking lot reported seeing a black man fitting his description open the doors of a car. It was later determined Domino owned the vehicle, and his wife had driven it to work that day. He was walking toward his motorcycle when police detained him and asked for his identification.
In court documents, police said a stun gun was eventually used to take him into custody because Domino wouldn’t cooperate with their orders, pulled away and ignored numerous commands to stop.
Because of the use of force, Hastings said the Clarkston Police Department conducted an internal investigation of the June 24 incident. Reviews are completed every time a stun gun is used in an arrest.
“This review focused on policies, procedures and training to ensure that our officers’ actions were lawful,” Hastings said. “The review of this particular case found the officers acted within the law at all times and there was no violation of any policy or procedure.”
Hastings said the incident and subsequent review provide “an opportunity for learning and will be used to enhance and improve the way our officers interact with the public moving forward.”
Domino has said it was the first time was hit with a Taser, and the entire incident was a rough experience. He maintains his innocence and has asked the judge to drop the two charges filed by the city’s prosecutor, Todd Richardson. Domino is representing himself as the case moves forward in municipal court.