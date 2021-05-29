Kenny Otero, Logan Haring and Sergio Macias homered in back-to-back-to-back at-bats Saturday, helping to fuel an eight-run fourth inning to lift the second-seeded Central Methodist Eagles to an 11-5 victory against No. 7 seed IU Southeast at the Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field.
Macias went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI for the Eagles (47-6), who advance to play No. 6 seed Faulkner (39-10) at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday. Max McCay went 4-for-4 with three RBI.
Four different players had two hits each for the Grenadiers (49-15), who now will play eighth-seeded Keiser (37-17) in an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Nick Merkel (13-0) allowed 10 hits, a walk and three runs, one earned, in six innings to pick up the victory.
Trevor Reynolds (9-1) took the loss, allowing nine hits and eight runs, six earned, in 3⅔ innings.