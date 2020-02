An Asotin County Sheriff’s Office deputy looks over the damage from when a concrete mixing truck flipped onto its side on the corner of 15th Street and Fleshman Way in Clarkston on Thursday morning. According to officials at the scene, speed and weight of the load were likely the cause of the truck flipping onto its side when it was turning right onto 15th Street from Dustan Loop. The accident was called in at 8:26 a.m. on Thursday. No injuries were reported.