The Clearwater River Casino & Lodge announced today its plan to cancel the upcoming Tyga concert scheduled for Oct. 2 as well as the Casino Pow-Wow planned for Oct. 15-17 in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.
“It has always been a top priority at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge and our sister casino It’se Ye-Ye in Kamiah, ID to keep our patrons and staff safe, especially since the emergence of the Covid-19 virus in this country,” Kermit Mankiller, Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises executive officer, said in a news release. “With the resurgence of Covid-19 and the prevalence of the Delta variant in the area significantly impacting our medical care facilities, we felt it was necessary to cancel these events to help mitigate potential spread of the virus.”
Beginning this Saturday, the Clearwater River Casino Box Office will begin issuing cash refunds for concert tickets purchased at the Casino. Concertgoers will need to bring in purchased tickets for a full ticket refund, according to the release. For those tickets purchased online at TicketsWest.com, purchasers will be issued a refund to their credit or debit card directly by TicketsWest.
Both casinos will also return to a mask mandate inside the facilities and on the gaming floor beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Masks will be available at the entrances for all customers.