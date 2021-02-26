GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple slide-offs and accidents today caused by blowing and drifting snow throughout the Camas Prairie.
Semitrucks are required to use tire chains to travel up White Bird Hill on U.S. Highway 95, the sheriff’s office reported. State Highway 7 from milepost 1 to milepost 14 has been continuously drifting shut, and local road departments are working to keep lanes passable. Drivers are advised not to travel on the road, which is impassable in several areas.
Most of the roads on the prairie are not in good condition this afternoon, and drivers are advised to use extreme caution while traveling.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning today for the northern Clearwater mountains, including Elk River, State Highway 11 and Pierce to Headquarters. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 20 inches is expected, with as much as 3 feet of snow above 6,000 feet elevation. Wind gusts of 40 miles per hour are predicted.
The harsh weather was expected to taper off by late afternoon and Saturday’s forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of snow with west winds from 9 to 11 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph. No hazardous weather conditions were predicted for the Moscow-Pullman area.