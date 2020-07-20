Calvin Beecher Bradley, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home in Lewiston, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Aug. 21, 1946, to C. Ray and Eloise Bradley, in Tampa, Fla.
He was the oldest of three children, graduating from Edgewater High School in Orlando. His high school studies started a lifelong love of learning and discovering that lasted through to his final days. Calvin earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala., and a Master of Science from Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. It was at Clemson where he met the love of his life, Sharon, at the apartment complex where they both lived. They were married at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Clemson. Calvin and Sharon had two sons, Joel and Justin.
Calvin proudly served his country in the Marine Corps, stationed in Vietnam and later in the reserves for many years. He also worked several jobs, using his ever-increasing skills as an engineer, working at Boeing in Seattle for 15 years. While at Boeing, he was a senior design engineer in development, design, maintenance and building of real time control and simulation systems.
Calvin was a member of the Society of Professional Engineers, VFW, FRA, American Legion and DAV, to name a few. He held professional engineer licenses in both South Carolina and Washington. Upon retirement, Calvin, Sharon and their youngest son, Justin, moved to Lewiston, where he lived until his passing. Calvin’s biggest hobby and passion was his lifelong quest for learning. He was constantly discovering and researching new topics, always getting as much information as he could. His biggest love was for his wife and his sons, traveling with them to different parts of the country to visit family and see new things.
Calvin had a wonderful and giving heart. His mischievous smile and quirky sense of humor will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his two children, Joel (Melissa) and Justin; brother Paul (Nancy) Bradley; and sister Macie (Bill) Lynch.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; and by his beloved wife, Sharon, who succumbed to cancer just 28 days before his own passing.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston, with room for social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the living by donating to the Special Olympics of Idaho.
