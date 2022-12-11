Women sue Musk’s Twitter, alleging discriminatory layoffs

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

 AP Gregory Bull

Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month’s abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees.

The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk’s decimation of Twitter’s workforce through mass layoffs and firings.

Tags

Recommended for you