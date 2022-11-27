I was hungry all the time, obese and battling a mysterious, worsening cough when I realized that blaming the COVID-19 pandemic and my middle-aged hormones wouldn’t fix my problem.
Not surprisingly, social media had been tracking my angst and probably even knew how much I weighed before I dusted off my scale.
When an ad appeared for a weight loss app while I was surfing the internet, I was more than intrigued, especially because it met my non-negotiable criteria of not resorting to drugs, supplements or surgery.
And the approach involved logging every bite, something a number of my health care providers had suggested to me as a starting point.
I downloaded it a few minutes later and started. I committed to following the rules as best as possible for four weeks and quit after that if I was miserable.
When four weeks rolled around, I was 10 pounds lighter, happier and thrilled with my progress. I kept going until I reached my high school weight six months later, which is healthy for someone of my height.
The cough is almost entirely gone as well as a host of other symptoms. As it turns out, my pocketbook, at least one study indicates, will benefit too for decades to come as long as my commitment to a healthy lifestyle remains.
A 2017 Johns Hopkins study found a $36,300 savings in medical care costs and productivity for a 50-year-old who goes from obese to a healthy weight, which is what I did at the age of 51.
I suspect the savings are significantly greater, partly because the study was done before obesity surfaced as a risk factor for COVID-19.
Here are my observations with the disclaimers that I am obviously not a medical expert and that everyone’s experience is different:
Expect to be frustrated: There is no magic other than finding the inner motivation to mostly eliminate junk food and reduce the volume of what you eat. On my first day, I had used all but about 200 of the calories allotted in my program before dinner. By the end of the week, I was consistently starved and emotionally drained. A few days later, my body was over the shock and it got easier.
Check with your employer about your medical benefits: Sometimes it’s possible to be reimbursed for the costs of weight loss such as apps and medical appointments, especially if you have health issues related to being overweight or obese.
View your scale as the kind friend who speaks the truth in love: I weigh myself every day, first thing in the morning. The information is helpful data, not a snarky comment about my behavior. It helps me spot stealth, spoiler foods that seem like good choices, but are packed with calories and don’t taste all that great. (Think salads with dressings, granola bars, veggie chips, popcorn and crackers.)
What you eat is as important as what you don’t eat: You must enjoy the new foods you consume, especially because, I can’t say this enough, there is no magic, you will be eating less. There’s tons of straightforward tweaks. Turkey, fish, pork and chicken, not beef; avocados or ranch powder in place of cheese; whole wheat instead of white noodles, tortillas, flour and bread. Skim milk instead of 1 percent. Prunes, yes prunes, for raisins.
Find ways to say yes at restaurants: Eating out can’t be a splurge every time, but your weight loss will fail if it’s coupled with the isolation of declining invitations to go to lunch and coffee with friends.
Here are some of my hacks: Veggie burritos at Taco Time. Egg McMuffins at McDonalds. Veggie sandwiches on whole wheat bread with avocado, not mayonnaise. Sushi as long as it doesn’t have deep fried fish or mayonnaise sauce. Spinach feta wraps at Starbucks. Tamales or fish tacos at Mexican restaurants. Half-sweet skim or oat milk lattes. Unlimited soup without bread sticks at the Olive Garden.
Watch what you drink: The calories in soda, fruit juice, lemonade and sports drinks add up fast. Drink water or unsweetened tea or coffee.
Limit oils: Weirdly my love of roasted vegetables was part of my issue. I switched from baking them in wine and oil to broth and lemon juice. It’s possible to microwave vegetables and eggs without oil too. When you absolutely need oil, use avocado oil spray. It’s neutral enough it even works for sweets like pancakes and waffles.
Exercise is a companion, not a solution, for weight loss: I got heavy exercising two to three times a week or more. I completed a triathlon with an incredibly hilly 13-mile bike ride when I was still obese.
That said, exercise has an elevated importance in my routine. I stair run to blast off pounds when the scale begins to creep north. I often put sheet meals of chicken or pork and vegetables in the oven when I get home from work, then go running. The activity makes it a lot easier to wait until the healthy food is done and prevents me from binging on chips and chocolate. The endorphins moderate cravings.
There’s a pot of gold, but it isn’t bottomless: Now that I’ve reached and maintained my goal, doughnuts, brownies, pizza, pasta, steak, scones and cookies make regular but not everyday appearances in my diet. I no longer have to log everything I eat because I have an improved intuitive sense of what really works.
