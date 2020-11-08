SEATTLE — Amazon made no formal comment on a proposal by Washington state regulators to increase its workers’ compensation insurance premiums to better reflect a higher level of injury claims in its fulfillment centers.
The Washington Department of Labor and Industries has proposed a new risk classification specifically for fulfillment centers, removing them from the broader warehousing classification. The proposal would raise workers’ compensation insurance rates for fulfillment centers 15 percent next year, while rates for other warehouses would fall 20 percent.
The state received five written and two oral comments by an Oct. 30 deadline, as part of its rule-making process, all in favor of the proposal.
“The very nature of the business is substantially different than a normal warehouse,” wrote Robert Mitchell of the Washington Food Industry Association, which represents independent grocery and convenience stores and suppliers.
L&I insurance actuaries noticed that between 2014 and 2018, Amazon fulfillment centers saw a marked increase in workers’ comp claims, while general merchandise warehouses and grocery distributors saw claim frequency trend downward.
Amazon is the only company expected to have facilities in the new risk classification, at least initially. The company has five of its large fulfillment centers in Washington.