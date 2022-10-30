Golfers will be able to perfect their swings anytime of year without getting cold or wet at a business debuting Tuesday in Lewiston.
Divots Golf will be located at 914 21st St. in the former NAPA Auto Parts, across from Mandarin Pine Restaurant.
The virtual golf venture will have seven state-of-the-art golf simulators with almost a dozen games on more than 100 virtual courses from around the world.
The business uses “cutting edge ... simulator technology that captures the direction and speed of each golfer’s swing, paired with top-of-the-line ... software that offers players a fully immersive indoor golf experience,” according to its website.
It also has snacks and big screens that will broadcast major sporting events. The cost is $45 per hour. Customers must be at least 21.
Tee times can be booked at DivotsIndoorGolf.com/Lewiston. The Lewiston location will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Lewiston is one of five Divots locations. The others are in Walla Walla, Moses Lake, Richland and Anchorage.
More looks for work and play in new STB Boutique location
A women’s clothing store founded in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is open in a new, larger location at Nez Perce Plaza.
The hours of STB Boutique at 2358 Nez Perce Drive by Petco in Lewiston are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its website is stbboutique.com.
The inventory is comprised of sweaters, jeans, tops, graphic T-shirts, dresses, vests, jewelry and shoes.
The pieces are ones that can be dressed up or down to wear to work, at children’s soccer games, for date nights or girls’ nights out, said the owner, Megan Weber, on the store’s website.
“My focus is on real women and what they need,” she said. “You’ll find lots of flowy, super-soft, stretchy pieces that are as versatile as they are flattering.”
Her goal is to make everyone feel welcome to browse at the store at their own pace without being pressured, she said.
“No one works on commission around here, so you don’t have to worry about that,” Weber said.
Weber founded the business in her basement about 10 years ago. It has grown consistently, moving into larger brick-and-mortar stores and selling clothing on its website.
Palouse cook brings his talents to Emerald Garden in Clarkston
Sesame chicken and orange chicken are two popular dishes at a new version of Emerald Garden in Clarkston.
The restaurant is now owned by Jose Guinto and his wife, Zoey Thai. Most entrees cost between $16 and $18.
Customers can dine in at Emerald Garden at the intersection of Sixth and Diagonal streets or order take-out by calling (509) 295-8999. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Its street address is 701 Sixth St.
He brings about 30 years of culinary experience to the venture. Most recently, he operated China Town Cafe inside Dissmore’s in Pullman. It was a take-out-only Asian delicatessen similar to Panda Express.
“We were doing great there,” he said.
China Town went out of business after Dissmore’s was acquired by Rosauers. The supermarket is temporarily closed during a major renovation.
In Clarkston, Guinto plans to diversify the menu to include specialties like charbroiled Vietnamese pork chops. He also plans more interior upgrades.
“We still have a lot to do to brighten up the place,” he said.
New Lewiston urgent care clinic takes fresh approach
Health care subscriptions designed for households with high-deductible medical insurance are available through a new Lewiston urgent care clinic.
Sterling Urgent Care is open at 2201 Thain Grade, near Panda Express, joining more than 10 locations in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
Subscriptions cost $60 per month for individuals and $120 per month for families of four. Idaho members pay no additional money for office visits, $10 for prescriptions and $15 for labs and X-Rays.
“(The clinic) was created by local business owners, who wanted to provide quality, affordable care for their families and employees,” according to its website.
The Lewiston provider is Alan Mirly, a physician assistant who previously practiced in Vancouver, Wash., and Burley, Idaho, according to his LinkedIn page.
He treats patients for a number of ailments, such as abrasions, acne, earaches, eye injuries, fractures, infections, fevers, mild hypertension, sprains and stomach aches.
He also completes physicals, such as those for the departments of transportation, missions and school sports.
The telephone number to make appointments is (208) 542-9111.
Palouse seed business transferred to new owners
PULLMAN — A producer of Palouse native flower seeds, situated near the base of Paradise Ridge, is selling its inventory and equipment.
Jacie and Wayne Jensen of Thorn Creek Native Seed Farm are transferring the assets to Mary and Joe Hein, the owners of Rose Creek Seed. The Heins will raise the seeds about 10 miles north of Pullman. They will begin selling seeds Tuesday at rosecreekseed.com.
This year, the Jensens taught the Heins about the business, seed production, cleaning and packaging, said Jacie Jensen.
“It is important to us that Palouse native flower seed continues to be available to landowners,” she said. “There’s not many farmers producing native seed and there’s a lot of trial and error.”
Their work has supported the improvement of the diversity of native plants for the benefit of native soil and wildlife, including pollinators.
It helps customers like large landowners, Idaho Fish and Game and tribes reestablish and enhance Palouse prairie, a type of ecosystem that has been largely replaced by farm fields.
The land where the Jensens raised the seeds will continue to be used for crops from their no-till farm such as wheat, barley, grass seed, legumes, alfalfa and canola.
Regional bank participates in initiative to prevent scams
Zions Bank has joined the industry-wide “Banks Never Ask” campaign to help consumers protect themselves against scams.
Its work to increase awareness about the danger of such crimes happens at a time when the prevalence of fraud is growing, according to a news release from Zions Bank
The Federal Trade Commission estimates that consumers lost $5.8 billion to phishing schemes and other fraud in 2021, a jump of 70% from 2020.
Cari Miller, the manager of Zions Bank in Lewiston, offered the following advice in a news release:
Text messages from someone claiming to be your bank asking for you to sign in or share personal information are scams. Banks do not ask anyone to confirm personal details or send passwords through texts.
Beware of emails with requests to click on suspicious links or provide personal information. The sender may claim to be someone from your bank or other legitimate organization, but they are scams.
Banks will never call customers to confirm account numbers. If you’re ever in doubt that a caller is legitimate, hang up and call the bank directly at a number you trust.
Don’t download any attachments, click on links or call phone numbers in suspicious texts or emails.
Report phishing attacks to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
The Zions Bank branch in Lewiston is one of more than 120 in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
