USDA boosts organic food oversight

FILE - Vegetables are displayed in a produce section at a supermarket in New York, Monday, May 17, 2021. On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, the U.S. Agriculture Department issued new requirements for foods labeled as “organic,” a move aimed at cracking down on fraud and boosting oversight of products increasingly sought by consumers seeking healthy and environmentally sustainable options. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

 AP Mary Altaffer

The Agriculture Department issued new requirements for foods labeled organic late last week, a move aimed at cracking down on fraud and boosting oversight.

The rule strengthens enforcement of the USDA’s definitions of organic, which must rely on “natural substances and physical, mechanical or biologically based farming methods to the fullest extent possible.”

